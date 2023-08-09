Mapping 21st Century Islamic Scholarship

The subtitle of this substantial book under review provides the key to the contents and drift of the entire work. The exhaustive reviews by Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray (Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies in the Higher Education Department, J&K) on a range of the latest titles encompassing various domains of Islamic studies steer readers through the currents and cross-currents of Islamic scholarship in the last two decades.

Dr Parray’s areas of interest are enviably wide, as is evident from the categorization of the recent 125 titles under these eight (8) sections; viz, the English translations of the Quran, Quranic Studies, Sirah, Islamic history and civilization, Theology and Sufism, Islam and politics, Islam and contemporary issues and contemporary Muslim world.

Over the years, Dr. Parray has established his credentials as a promising scholar, having authored numerous research papers and over a dozen of books in the areas of Muslim intellectual history, the Quranic scholarship and the Islamic intellectual tradition in the Indo-Pak subcontinent.

His valuable contribution to the field comes out from an array of reviews by various scholars on his books, which constitute Appendix (pp. 571-619) of the book under review.

The book also contains a Foreword by Dr. Junaid S. Ahmad (pp.11-14) wherein he describes Parray’s book as a “monumental accomplishment” and a “scholarly documentation and analysis par excellence” (p. 12) and a Prologue—“Islamic Sources and Thought and Contemporary Issues in the 21st Century” (pp. 15-18) and detailed Introduction (pp. 23-39) by the author in which he presents an overview of the “Quantum of (the Western) Scholarship on ‘Islam’ in the 21st Century” as well as presents the context and contribution of the present book.

Tracking down and scrutinizing the latest 125 important publications on Islamic studies speaks volumes about Parray’s conscientiousness, sincerity of purpose and devotion to scholarship. His genuine and keen interest in the subject is both impressive and inspiring. Equally admirable and commendable is the breadth and range of his ken. Works by both the Western and Muslim world have received his attention as his analytical reviews on these have been appearing regularly in the reputed periodicals published across the world. Moreover, he has been contributing his write ups and reviews to local and national dailies, magazines and portals as well.