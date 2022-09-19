March session for kindergartens or not?

The School Education Department (SED) earlier ordered to shift the examination session of class 10th to 12th students to March from the current academic session.

The government ordered that the regular annual examination of session 2022 for class 10th and 12th students will be held in March 2023.

The government is also mulling to shift the academic session for junior classes to March as well. However, their exams for the current year will likely be held in November this year and the exams of junior classes will be held in March from next year.

The crux is that the government has officially decided to adopt the uniform academic calendar in schools in sync with the national academic calendar.

However, the uncertainty prevails over the commencement of the admission process for the students in kindergarten classes of private schools.

While the government is yet to frame a schedule for the process, the private schools have already started the registration process for the kindergarten admission.