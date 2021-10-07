Maruti 800: The Enduring Sweetheart

Maruti didn’t do anything to it, but maintained the same quality, the same service support and that was it, and people just kept buying the All New 800 – with no questions to ask! Meanwhile 11 years after this model, a second update of this car rolled on with new Headlamps, & Tail-lamps. The new “Bumper” seems to be a styling Breeza, with the same engine and gear control. However a lighter shade of grey on Dashboard, which makes it more attractive. The speedometer also got a little modification with silver grey packing, with same service operations and people just bought it in droves.

In the year 2000, this car was upgraded for 5 - speed Gear-box & the fuel injected engine of 45 Horsepower, however, they were rarest 800 cars, because very few of them were sold, due to some emission norms, after it moved quite well with same 4 - speed gear control, but with a fuel injected engine to meet emission norms. The car was running smoothly even better than the earlier engine. However, the company has stopped its manufacturing, not because there was no demand, but because it failed to meet new emission norms laid down by the Government.

Large number of the population were emotionally attached with 800. The car was not built to be the cheapest car, however, it was manufactured so that people could buy it and do an entry in motoring. During my school days I have also grown up with this car, as I see the stereo, the locks on the doors, the AC, which make it marvelous, gliding on blacktopped roads during all seasons. I was really obsessed with absolute beauty, and a lovely drive. The dream car of countless car lovers, including some top politicians, & sportsmen, which many automobile journalists call it “The cutting edge of its time”.

However there were no power windows, no central locking system, no ABS technology, no power steering, despite that the car was often called as “Coolest Cat in Town”. Finally in January 2013, the production was completely stopped. According to print media reports, as many as 2.87 million cars were manufactured in India, out of which 2.66 were sold within the country & rest was exported. The last car was sold in 2014 to a dealer in shillong. I have my personal emotions with this snow leopard of the automobile industry, if you have any emotion or chastise - share your reflection.