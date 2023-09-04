Master Satlal Razdan: Tribute to a Great Teacher

Teachers are not traders. They do not do business. They help people to give their best.

There is a great saying about a teacher the one who teaches us about life, show us the way to live, makes us as humans, is nothing less than next to God. Teachers are a special blessings from God to us, they are the ones who not only build a good nation but also to make the world better place.

Teacher teaches us three Ps (Pen, Paper & Person); also makes us understand how Pen scores over Sword. Teachers are much esteemed in a society as they elevate the living standards of people.

We have great examples of teachers with us. One greatest example is Master Satlal Razdan, also known with the name of Master Ji. Master Satlal Razdan was equipped with top edge teaching ability.

Master Ji had great skills in terms of communication, listening ability & of course empathy with patience. Master Ji was Head Master at Tyndale Biscoe School (1962-1985).

He was a high level teacher who shaped the character & career of many students. Master Ji made Biscoe boys into real men whose motto was to turn their dreams into reality.

Every Student of Master Ji never forgot what they have been taught by him which was with greatness. Master Ji was a ray of light once he joined Biscoe School.

Since lots of things needed to be addressed at that point of time beyond academics, he was able to provide knowledge with regards to Peace Building, Values which need to be promoted and of course teaching with responsible resources.

Master Ji taught us how to develop a sense of citizenship and the responsibility with positive difference towards our communities and world at large. We have been taught how to promote a strong moral and ethical foundation, to fostering an active participation and collaboration. Our curriculum was at its best which ensured the students receive a contemporary and relevant education.