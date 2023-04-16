Matters of Mind: PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was aired on 3 October 2014. It will complete 100 episodes on 30 April, 2023. Mann Ki Baat is a unique in terms of its subject matter, design, interaction, and innovative way of communicating with people and society as a whole. Through ‘All India Radio’, the largest radio network in the world with 262 radio stations, and over 375 private and community radio stations, the Prime Minister of India reaches a vast spectrum of the socio-economically and culturally diverse populace, inspires and energizes them not just on social, cultural, and economic issues but challenging problems that the world is facing today, such as climate change, waste management, energy crisis, etc.

Prasar Bharati, the Indian public service broadcaster undertakes the translation and broadcast of Mann Ki Baat in 52 languages/dialects including 11 foreign languages, catering to the remotest regions in the country while also taking it to the Indian diaspora. Mann Ki Baat is India’s first virtually enriched radio program that is simultaneously broadcast by TV channels. 34 channels of the Doordarshan network and over 100 private satellite TV channels broadcast this innovative program across the lengths and breadths of the country, creating a renewed interest and awareness about this traditional medium of communication. A smartly curated booklet, with articles of experts and changemakers from various walks of life, is also published each month since February 2022, reaching over 60 million people digitally.

With such a colossal impact, Mann Ki Baat has been termed widely (and rightfully so) as a social revolution and finds its solid base in Jan Bhagidari. The programme has been conceived and implemented around the idea of citizen engagement and participation right from the formulation of the name of the show to the choice of subjects and calls to action that Prime Minister includes in this programme. Every episode is a curation of a monthly reminder of the Prime Minister’s unshaken faith in the transformative power of individuals and is instrumental in encouraging Jan Bhagidari in governance. Through Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister has been able to reach out to millions of people across the country. He uses the platform to share his vision for the country and seeks the participation of citizens in the nation-building process.

The primary objective of Mann Ki Baat is to build a direct connect between the Prime Minister of India and its citizens. Every month, the Prime Minister receives millions of letters from across the nation, which he sheds light upon during the programme. It is also not uncommon for the Hon’ble PM to have telephonic conversations with the people during the show. Such a mode of communication between the elected leader and the masses significantly strengthens people’s belief in democracy and governance.

Throughout its successful course of 99 episodes spanning over 8 years, Mann Ki Baat has endeavoured to not only generate awareness in the masses about important issues but inspire them to take action on social and national causes. One of the key features of the programme is the inspiring stories of change-makers who are working relentlessly and selflessly on the ground which not only becomes a source of motivation for them to keep on working but also inspires millions of others.