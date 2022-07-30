Mawarnag Trek: A Soul Awakening Experience

Mountain trekking is not just an adventure sport filled with thrill and temptations, but a valuable platform to hone our social skills. There is a lot more to it than meets the eye. There is no scope for ‘couldn’t care less attitude’ when it comes to trek with others.

It requires compassion and conviction to foster an everlasting bond of friendship. Over a period of time, they become our loyal and lifetime comrades (Balayaar).

The source of our support and strength. We can learn and love to be the best version of ourselves by being humble and helpful. Each trekking experience teaches us something new and brings out the best in us.

It help us to delve deeper and develop us in many ways. It nourishes our inner souls. It is never ending soul awakening quest which has our hearts set on to see the marevellous and majestic natural beauty.