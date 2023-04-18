Medical errors and negligence

Public and media trials of medical errors & negligence need to be replaced by well-designed morbidity & mortality review system keeping in view international medical laws and policies.

Where does a death of a patient in a medical facility (expected or unexpected; following full medical support or because of alleged medical error or negligence) fall in healthcare practice? In modern healthcare practice, this is classified under the subject of “Morbidity & Mortality” commonly nicknamed by physicians as “M & M”.

Morbidity & Mortality (M&M).

Morbidity means the occurrence of a complication, disease, or unexpected response in the index patient during the institution of medical treatment or a procedure or operation by a medical practitioner. Examples are innumerable namely allergic reaction to an administered drug, bleeding during or after a surgical procedure, infection following an operation, nerve injury due to a drug administered at the wrong site, etc.

Mortality means the fatal outcome (death) of an index patient during the institution of medical treatment or a procedure or operation by a medical practitioner. All deaths occurring in a hospital setting following the institution of medical treatment should be explored carefully and death caused by basic disease or due to medical treatment should be separated.

“Morbidity and Mortality” is an extremely complicated subject; however, at the same time it has been well studied and all modern health units in the World have a well-established system and policy to pursue the “Morbidity and Mortality” occurring in patients attending their facility. Several issues are to be considered in this important part of health care which need comments separately and individually and, in the end, can be put together to make some sense out of it.

Evaluating Risk.

Medical practitioners are all aware that every medical treatment may be drug therapy alone, procedure or operation carries an inherent risk to the patient. There are four variables that determine this risk to the patient including (i)- Type of intervention: For example, administer­ing an antibiotic is safer than administering a drug for the treatment of cancer; doing appendix surgery is safer than doing brain surgery; doing a gastroscopy is safer than doing a colonoscopy, etc. (ii)- Patient health status: very sick patients are at higher risk than those healthy; children and elderly have a higher risk than adults; pregnant mother are at higher risk than non-pregnant women. (iii)- Hospital environment: hospitals with a clean environment are safer than those with dirty environments. (iv). Unknown and unusual: allergy to a drug is an unusual phenomenon and can put a patient to risk; an unusual reaction to a drug can happen due to altered and unknown factors in a patient.

Physician Responsibilities.

Every medical practitioner has 2 responsibilities in this regard namely evaluating the risk to the patient while instituting any treatment regimen and second to inform his patient about the possible risk. Extensive studies have been done in the medical literature to score the risk of any form of treatment to any type of patient under variable conditions and these scores need to be used by every medical practitioner. Computer-based formulas are available to score these risks and can be loaded in hand-held small pocket appliances (cell phones). Through this, we can easily quantify the risk to the patient after entering patient variables.