Medical Institutions | From Clipped Wings to Soaring High: Could We Have Done Better?

Remember that every organization goes through ups and downs, and it's how they respond to challenges that determines their future success. Since the early 1980s, public sector hospitals around the world have come under intense scrutiny in policy circles due to the bureaucratic complexity of these institutions, the heavy burden they impose on public funds, and the perceived difficulties in ensuring their efficient and effective functioning under centralized government control.

One policy option that has found particular favor with governments is the granting of greater autonomy to these public sector hospitals in running their operations. As a result, in many developed countries and in many developing ones “hospital autonomy” initiatives have been proposed as an integral part of a broader health sector reform process.

However, despite the implementation of hospital autonomy in several public sector hospitals around the world, relatively little research has been directed towards evaluating the experiences of these hospitals and assessing the overall merits and limitations of hospital autonomy as public policy.

What does it mean to take responsibility for your actions at work? Public administration is a field in which CEOs serve the community to advance the common good and achieve constructive change. Putting the patient first into the story of a decoupled hospital, the disempowerment has caused an upheaval among the medical fraternity saying that the snatching away of autonomy undermines the hospital’s identity and purpose and would affect its functioning.

I discourage politics on the functioning of medical institutions. Instead, my plea is for a review through reproachment purely on professional terms where the ultimate beneficiary of all exercise is patient first.

In this humble submission, I should be able to plead my case professionally on quality terms facing the tough questions on KPIs-key performance indicators, “how do we say your hospital is or was doing good?”

Putting the onus on healthcare leadership, anybody can be a manager not everyone can be a leader. Directors could become top-performing leaders by raising aspirations, re-strategizing early on, plan setting organizational culture towards mission, vision, core values, & team norms of the institution and resource allocation to meet moving priorities.

No one said heading a medical institution was easy, and it's definitely not for the faint of heart. Excellence requires bravery, vision, reframing the game, raise aspirations, and redraw team terms for success, operational strategy, to make big moves early and drive ambitious plans forward at the enterprise level.