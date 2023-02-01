Medical Writing vs Fiction Writing

Medical writing is defined as communicating clinical and scientific data to a varied audience. This audience may include physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, pharmaceutical companies, scientists and even the general public.

Medical writing involves presentation of data and science in a way that is easily understood by people. Medical writing is an activity which involves writing scientific information in a logical and precise manner.

Apart from developing highly technical content for the medical community, medical content developers may also target the greater public and make them aware about the science and technology that design modern life.

In other words, medical writing is an art of writing about a particular content efficiently and clearly so that the target audience can well understand.

Medical writers can potentially assume the role of medical journalists by relating medical science to the broader social problems, like need of better healthcare practice, nutrition, food sanitation, immunization, family planning, social and political conflicts and their implications on mental and physical well-being and at the same time clearing the air of myths and misunderstandings related to diseases and their treatment; for instance, need for innovative drugs in life threatening diseases like cancer, modes of transmission of sexually related diseases (STDs) especially HIV ( Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and association of vaccination with disorders like autism.