Melasma is a hyperpigmentation disorder that causes patches and spots, usually on the face which are darker than your natural skin tone. It appears more commonly on cheeks, forehead, chin and upper lips and less commonly on other body parts like arms, neck and back.

Melasma occurs predominantly {around 90%} in female population than in male population, although, it can occur in any skin type but it is more common in medium to dark brown skin tone that is common in Asian, Middle eastern and Brazilian population.