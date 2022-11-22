Mental health awareness is an important Initiative to improve understanding of mental health and increase access to healthcare to those who need it.

We should normalize visiting a psychiatrist whenever we feel like going and share our conditions like we consult a doctor in case of other diseases such as hypertension, diabetes etc.

For such patients who suffer from any mental health condition, I personally believe that counselling is a must part of the treatment process.

Giving sympathetic ears to someone, trying to understand conditions and not being Insensitive to someone makes them more comfortable to share their feelings.

This can really be helpful for someone who is suffering.

It should also be noted that medicines taken for mental health conditions are known to have side effects and addiction and Dependence liability and should be taken on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. We often laugh at someone’s mental condition, make fun of them, start addressing them with words such as Mad and stuff which discourage them more to share anything even to the right person.

So, concluding with this point, we should try to help people who suffer, try to ease their sufferings and don’t show a crass attitude to someone who is really battling.

Mental health is everything, take care of it.