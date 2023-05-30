Mental Health | How not listening becomes detrimental to our understanding

Communication is the essence of human life and a bridge that connects us but only when it is done effectively and respectfully.

There is a mistake that almost all of us commit, either consciously or subconsciously, during our formal and informal conversations and that is the "interruption of speech": we interrupt others when they are talking and interject.

We don't let others finish their statement. We close the floor for them before they could completely present and express what they intend to. It is not only highly disrespectful and frustrating to the speaker but it speaks about our lack of etiquettes and personality.

According to Sociologists Don Zimmerman and Candace West, socially dominating personality type people frequently interrupt others while speaking than those who are social and agreeable.

Dr Gary Chapman, an American marriage counsellor wrote in his book " The Five love languages, that an average person doesn’t go more than seventeen seconds before interrupting the person talking. There is a famous quote by Stephen R covey' "People don't listen to understand. They listen to reply. The collective monologue is everyone talking and no one listening”. It happens in all forms of relationship be that personal or professional; vertical/horizontal.