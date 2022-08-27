Mental health in older adults

BY DR. SYED SHAZIA RIZVI

Depression, suicide, anxiety disorders, drug abuse, Due to varied reasons, several studies suggest that mental health issues are on an exponential rise in Kashmir and senior citizens are no exception.

There are many risk factors for mental health conditions in different stages of life and advanced age itself happens to be one of the risk factors for mental problems.

Significant ongoing loss in capacities and a decline in functional ability, reduced mobility, chronic pain, frailty, associated co-morbidities, decline in socioeconomic status after retirement and elder abuse are some predisposing conditions that leaves a negative impact on mental health of the elderly..

All of these stressors can result in isolation, loneliness or psychological distress. Globally 0ver 20% of adults aged 60 and over suffer from a mental or neurological disorder.

The most common mental and neurological disorders in this age group are dementia and depression, which affect approximately 5% and 7% of the world’s older population, respectively. Anxiety disorders affect 3.8% of the older population.

Moreover mental health illnesses in older adults may be difficult to recognize because older people may have different symptoms than younger people. In some older adults with depression low mood is not their main symptom.

They could instead present with memory problems, confusion, social withdrawal, loss of appetite, inability to sleep, irritability and in some cases delusions and hallucinations.