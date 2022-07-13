Mentoring: Transforming student’s life

Traditionally, a teacher was considered someone who delivers information to the students inside classroom. He was expected to have solutions to all possible questions.

National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has certified the importance of the role of a teacher in grooming students for nation-building. Now he is considered a significant donor and contributor to a student's career.

He is the one who brings out the best in a student and inspires him to strive for higher goals.

In NEP-2020, the teacher also remains at the core of bringing significant reforms in the field of education. The policy aims to highlight the status of a teacher as one of the most respected members of society.

Nowadays, a teacher has not only the responsibility of teaching, but he is also a mentor to transform the students’ life. The process of mentoring helps to train the new generations and turn them into efficient and successful members of society.