Message of the day

The month of Ramadhan has come to an end, and Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr - the “Festival of breaking fast” that marks the start of the month of Shawwal. Eid-ul-fitr has a great importance, because it is a day of holiness, forgiveness, spirituality, well-being, and joy.
A day when the servants of Allah (SWT) prostrate themselves and seek forgiveness in the court of Allah. Besides, it encouraged us to forgive and forget any kind of animosity and enmity with others that might have occurred in the past.
So to forgive is the biggest and beautiful form of love. This day is a day of sympathy and compassion for orphans, widows and the needy. Thinking of others before ourselves is a worship. A little deed surely goes a long way.
This blissful day is lit up with the radiance of refreshed spirituality that drenches every parched soul. The sea of worshippers at Eidgah, the sounds of Takbeer, Tahmeed and Tahleel (words of praises to God) are reverberating. The bonding between the worshipers at Eidgah, when they greet one another, enlivens one’s soul.
However, the rejoicing is not at the arrival of the day of Eid, rather it is the happiness which man feels after successfully completing an important task of fasting, by giving Sadqe-fitr – a charitable donation, before Eid prayers, to the needy, which is a fundamental principal of Islam.
The Holy Quran repeatedly emphasises that the person should live a life of piety as is the real message of Ramadan, and this day the person should refrain from evil deeds, and treat everyone with love.
We showed discipline and obedience by following all the rules that forbid us from consuming any kind of food and beverage. By doing so, we come close to understanding the thirst, hunger and pain of the underprivileged.
During Eid-ul-Fitr the community also loves to showcase some fantastic, often colourful clothing, as everyone wishes to put on the best outfit and wear something new, which brings happiness.
However, making preparations for ourselves, we should spare a thought for the underprivileged of our society, who are less fortunate and unable to enjoy some delicious food or a toy for their children. Indeed, one of the greatest acts of kindness is giving charity to the poor ones.
In Islam, we can read a number of incidents which show the importance of charity. Helping others is a trait that is encouraged by our religion.
Moreover, our Beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) commanded Muslims to help those in need and distress. As an act of worship we should give more than obligatory charity amount.
There are many people who are suffering from the pangs of thirst and hunger on a regular basis. If there is a will to do good, we will definitely find a way to do good. No matter how difficult the path gets, Almighty Allah always shows the right way to everyone.
Pure deeds can never go unseen, nor can hands full of generosity ever stop giving. If we collect every ounce of our goodness and make it into a treasure of blessings, angels will descend and turn our world into celebration.
It is our fundamental duty to donate as much as we can, so that this section may not feel alone on this blissful day; doing charity generously is a great act of worship. We are all familiar with the fact that right now we are celebrating this Eid jointly after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.
Now this gracious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr provides an opportunity to overcome this sense of plight, by asking Allah to forgive our sins. This day has a high spiritual essence. It comes with a sense of fulfilment and a divine gift by Almighty Allah SWT.
So, it is time to pledge for some sacrifice, something like a morsel of food to the needy. Let it be a small toy for an orphan, so that the celebrations of this auspicious occasion become meaningful.
Let us forget the differences, forge unity and ask Allah for his mercy and jointly observe this blissful month with religious fervour, especially with those who have suffered.
Let our all choices be filled with love. Let the downpour of blessings forever be bestowed on us. When joy is shared with others it only doubles. May Allah (SWT) enable us to understand the true spirit of Eid-ul-fitr. Aameen
