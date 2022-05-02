Message of the day

The month of Ramadhan has come to an end, and Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr - the “Festival of breaking fast” that marks the start of the month of Shawwal. Eid-ul-fitr has a great importance, because it is a day of holiness, forgiveness, spirituality, well-being, and joy.

A day when the servants of Allah (SWT) prostrate themselves and seek forgiveness in the court of Allah. Besides, it encouraged us to forgive and forget any kind of animosity and enmity with others that might have occurred in the past.

So to forgive is the biggest and beautiful form of love. This day is a day of sympathy and compassion for orphans, widows and the needy. Thinking of others before ourselves is a worship. A little deed surely goes a long way.