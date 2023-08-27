MET: Transformation in Making

On 18th August 2023, a joint morning assembly of both the wings of the M.E.T Public Higher Secondary School Sopore was held in the M E T ground. All the students from 1st primary upto 12th class took part in this assembly.
The main objective of this programme was to share with the students and the staff all the progress that is going on in the school, and what the new management is doing to transform the school into an institution of excellence.
The assembly started as usual with prayers. Afterwards the students, and the teachers were apprised of the new professional interventions made in the school to lift its standards.
A new vision and mission, framed in an exercise including experts, teachers and students was announced. Three students from class 11th namely, Shakir Fayaz, Sada Manzoor and Mateen Mushtaq read out the Vision and Mission of the school.
Yasmin Salma and Mahi Burza, the professional trainers from Roots, a professional education platform, who were a part of the entire exercise, joined the students and the faculty of M.E.T Sopore on this occasion.
Mahi briefed the audience about the vision and mission and stressed upon to join hands together to make M E T a shining institution.
Mahammad Akber, the principal of the institution, thanked everyone present on the occasion.