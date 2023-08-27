MET: Transformation in Making

On 18th August 2023, a joint morning assembly of both the wings of the M.E.T Public Higher Secondary School Sopore was held in the M E T ground. All the students from 1st primary upto 12th class took part in this assembly.

The main objective of this programme was to share with the students and the staff all the progress that is going on in the school, and what the new management is doing to transform the school into an institution of excellence.

The assembly started as usual with prayers. Afterwards the students, and the teachers were apprised of the new professional interventions made in the school to lift its standards.