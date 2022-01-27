Miles to go, and promises to keep

How a modern district should look like:

1. A full-fledged university (in fact a multidisciplinary university) as per NEP 2020 in each district. The oldest degree college in a district can be converted, where we have expansion options, or a new land can be identified (not like land of Central University of Kashmir) somewhere in the outskirts of the district (probably on foothills). Students in near future should go to universities on cycles and burden of lodgings and boarding on parents should be minimized. This university should have functional office to mentor all educational institutions of the district in a well coordinated manner. It should have a placement cell, an innovation hub, and a visionary to head this house of wisdom, surrounded by wise Board of Governors (BoGs).

2. Medical College with a Hospital, having facilities of Nursing and paramedical training should be the priority of the government for each district. Allied health care education has to be improved and institutions be established in all districts as per new scheme with an increase in intake. This should also be on the outskirts of the district. Open dispensaries having at least one nurse and assistant with first aid and medicines in every village. It will avoid the burden on district hospitals and well off people should come forward for establishing nursing institutions in districts.

3. Agriculture College in a district is the need of the hour. Agriculture Department has enough land (no doubt scattered) and manpower too to run colleges where periodical training programs can be imparted to in-services employees and farmers/growers. We can increase agriculture productivity through skilled agriculture graduates. Set up Agriculture Technology Parks to promote technology incubation and dissemination and promote sustainable methodologies. It includes study of horticulture, forestry, conservation, natural resources, agricultural products, production of food.