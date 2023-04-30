Million+ Minutes of Quality Instruction

The first learning is that just spending more money and employing more teachers does not help much. Luxembourg, Norway and Iceland spend more on their schools than almost any other government in the world, yet they all perform below the developed country average.

South Korea, Finland, New Zealand spend less than most other developed countries, yet they achieve some of the highest performance in the world. Developed countries with the smallest class sizes are often among the best.

They show that achieving good performance is not about how much money is spent or how many teachers are employed, but how well that money is spent and how well those teachers teach.

The second area we know is that the key to transforming learning in schools is changing what happens inside classrooms. A child who starts school at age four and graduates at age 18 will spend roughly one million minutes at school. What they learn at school is essentially the sum of what they learn during each of those one million minutes.

The research shows that how much they earn depends mainly on teachers they are taught by and the schools which they attend. Students with the best teachers in the best schools learn at least three times more each year than students with the worst teachers in the worst schools. Unless reforms change and improve the detail of what happens inside schools, classrooms, they are unlikely to change outcomes.

The third area we know is that most school systems have struggled to improve, but a few prove that substantial and sustained improvement over time is possible. Research showed that across a range of developed-world school systems, few had improved over a 25 year period and several had got worse.

Singapore moved from low levels of education at its independence in 1965 to some of the highest performance in the world. Several school districts, states, and provinces in the United States and Canada have achieved big improvements in outcomes over the past decade.

Finland tops the world in educational achievement despite spending less on its schools than its neighbours. Together, those systems show that high performance and continuous improvement are possible.

The fourth area we know is how to do it. There are many things which a school system and the people who work in it need to get right in order to make sure that every child is able to learn. They need to ensure that school buildings are warm and welcoming, that school buses depart and arrive on time, that school meals are nutritious, that parents and community organisations are involved in schools, and that children are safe from harm during their time at school. However, when it comes to ensuring that children leave school with the values, skills, and knowledge they need to succeed, the school transformation must be organised around following areas:

· Having fewer but better teachers;

· Getting the right people to become teachers;

· Ensuring that every school has effective leadership;

· Setting high standards and measuring whether they are achieved;

· Creating structures which empower people, hold them accountable and encourage collaborations;

· Investing in building teachers professional knowledge and skills;

· Continuously challenging inequity in professional knowledge and skills;

· Continuously challenging inquiry in educational performance.