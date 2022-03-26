Mini-Kashmir in Pink City

Two Parts of Zarpar

There are two main parts of the restaurant, one is called Deewan Khana (Fine Dine) and another is a houseboat named Pari Mahal. Most of the area of Deewan Khana has tables and chairs but one side of Deewan Khana has a raised platform, where one can enjoy Kashmiri food in Kashmiri traditional style.

The floor of this raised platform has Kashmir’s famous Namdas and Gabbas as its flooring. For having food on the raised space, one has to remove their foot wear and sit with cross legs. Pari Mahal is an exact replica of Kashmiri houseboats floating in the Dal Lake. One has to cross a brook to enter this houseboat.

The interior as well as exterior of Pari Mahal is of the exact look and style of Kashmiri houseboat. The floor is covered with a Kashmiri carpet. There is a waterfall between the houseboat and Deewan Khana and by the side of the waterfall there is a traditional replica of balconies of Kashmir called ‘Zoona Dub’ which is also used as a selfie point.