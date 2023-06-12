MIRZA AFZAL BEG | Self-effacing achiever of a fateful era

Certain land-mark achievements of Mirza Mohammad Afzal Beg's over four-decade long public life continue to remain under-valued in historical stocktaking even 29 years after his death on June 11, 1982. To count a few major ones: He authored and propelled revolutionary land reforms (1950), played a key role in formulation of the Delhi Agreement (1952), spearheaded post-1953 Plebiscite movement against heavy odds, co-authored Kashmir Accord (1975) with G Parthasarathy and led his party's victorious election campaign (1977) in Sheikh Abdullah's absence.

That he never allowed his personal ambition to get the better of his political loyalty or moral commitment marks him out almost singularly amongst his stalwart-contemporaries. In the treacherous world of politics Beg's profile symbolised rare harmonious blending of qualities of head and heart. Temperamentally he was far from arrogance, unlike his species.

Yet it is an irony of fate that Beg had to spend the last few years of his life in the heart-breaking agony of an uncommitted sin---'disloyalty'. His long bright trajectory faded out as his pivotal position made him a compelling casualty of the blue-blood dynastic succession. Sad end of a phenomenal story!

However, that does not diminish the value of his multi-faceted achievement as a trustworthy political companion, a thinking administrator, a skilled negotiator and a reliable trouble shooter. Beg's track record testifies to all that-and more-in ample measure.

His extra-ordinariness, hidden behind his humble rustic exterior, encompassed Beg's profound faculty studded with rare wit and sense of humour and admirable professional acumen.

His admirers as well as critics are divided over whether the restrained ambition of such a gifted person was the result of political stagnation or a conscious submission to moral commitments. It was puzzling to see Beg contented in orbiting around the sun of his choice and, unlike his contemporaries, never ever aspiring himself to be the sun.