Mirza Ghalib and the message of Vedanta and Upanishads

Ghalib’s world is vast and one can’t fit him into any one category of issues or subjects. In Ghazals, he carries, not only a unique intensity of emotions but also a perfection of form and a deep feeling for the beauty of the world. Very consciously, he feels himself a part of the cosmos which he attempts to touch and view through his poetry.

Undoubtedly, many couplets of Ghalib reveal the core message of Vedanta / Upanishads. We have no source to verify if Ghalib had ever learnt Sanskrit or read Upanishads in Persian translation. How he came so close to the core philosophy of Vedanta / Upanishads? This is an enthusing mystery that can be the subject for a serious research.

It is also a well-known fact that Ghalib was highly influenced by the Persian poet Mirza Abdul Qadir Bedil (1642-1720). Bedil was a Sufi poet of the Indian School known as ‘Sabk e Hindi’. He had done deep study of the ancient Indian philosophy and the influence of Buddhist philosopher Nagarjuna is evident in the Persian poetry of Bedil.

Bedil was also influenced by the Advait philosophy of Adi Shankara. This appears to be the reason for the influence of Vedanta upon Mirza Ghalib’s poetry. Did Ghalib read Dara Shikoh’s Persian translation of the Upanishads? We can’t comment for we have no authentic source to fall back upon.