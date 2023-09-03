Misinformation & Disinformation

Any information is an addition to a person’s store of knowledge irrespective of its kind, nature and fall out. It may be of the nature of addition, feedback/response to a query or directive to conduct in a given situation.

To inform and be informed means life. To remain informed has ever remained the quest of people; to navigate the sea of life and harbour safe from the results of the information around.

Timeliness, way of expression and mode of transmission make its utility. The information not handled correctly gives rise to two forms of information commonly known as misinformation and disinformation. The two words though used for one another in common parlance have a difference of intent.

While misinformation is spreading wrong information one does not know it to be wrong, transmission of deliberate subvention of facts to mislead the listener or the recipient makes a case of disinformation.

Misinformation is a kind of wrong information and disinformation reverse information or anti-information. It is a common and powerful tool now of espionage, exploitation and propaganda to reverse or mar the individual, group, institutional and country level interests.

It is an amphibious aircraft with amphibious demonstration causing or capable of unleashing a political cataclysm in the man made world of affairs. That is why infodemic of false information that spreads or has spread rapidly throughout the world makes solutions to the problems more difficult to achieve.