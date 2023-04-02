Mistreating students: A growing concern

Mutual respect and valuing each other is crucial for any healthy relationship, including the one between faculty and students. Here are a few reasons why:

Students are the reason for the faculty's existence: The primary objective of the faculty is to educate students. Therefore, faculty must respect and value their students and prioritize their learning experience.

It fosters a positive learning environment: When students feel respected and valued by their faculty, they are more likely to be engaged and participate actively in class. This results in a more positive and productive learning environment.

It encourages trust and openness: Mutual respect and valuing each other's contributions help build trust between faculty and students. This trust encourages open communication, and seeks help when needed, and provides faculty with feedback to improve their teaching methods.

It promotes diversity and inclusivity: When faculty respect and value their students, regardless of their background or identity, it creates a more inclusive and diverse learning environment. This is crucial to promote equality and reduce bias in education. Faculty must respect and value their students to create a positive, inclusive, and productive learning environment that promotes student success.

But unfortunately incidents of rude behaviour, harassment, and bullying by faculty members at educational institutions are becoming increasingly common. Such behaviour can have a severe impact on students and can lead to long-term psychological trauma.

The culture of disrespect and incivility in academic settings is a growing concern for students, faculty, and administrators alike. According to recent studies, nearly half of all students report experiencing some form of mistreatment by faculty members.

This includes verbal abuse, discrimination, harassment and punishments that are totally unlawful. These incidents of mistreatment often go unreported, as students fear retaliation, stigma, or dismissal of their complaints. In some cases, the students are blamed for the behavior of the faculty members, and their complaints are ignored.

The impact of such incidents on students can be significant. It can lead to a decline in academic performance, absenteeism, anxiety, and depression. In addition, such behaviour can have far-reaching consequences for the institution as a whole. It can lead to a loss of trust among students, faculty, and the community. It can also lead to legal action and damage to the reputation of the institution.

Students who experience mistreatment may lose confidence in their ability to learn and succeed, and may become disillusioned with the institution as a whole. It creates a culture of fear and silence, where students are afraid to speak out against mistreatment or seek support. This can perpetuate the cycle of mistreatment and prevent students from accessing the resources and support they need to recover from the trauma of mistreatment.