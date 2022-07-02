Modi is not your enemy

No doubt the state was in a shutdown mode for almost 6 months, but we should keep in mind that whenever such historic decisions have happened around the globe, we have seen destruction, civil chaos and decline in the overall development of the affected place.

Though the opposition and the regional political parties had previously warned of destruction but what happened in Jammu and Kashmir was totally opposite of that.

The valley did not witness any incident of stone pelting, chaos or blood bath of innocent youth which was frequent when the article 370 was in place.

There curfew and lockdown which followed the abrogation of article 370 ensued that no violence took place anywhere in the entire valley thus ensuring that the better good which followed prevailed.