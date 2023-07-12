Moralising through fiction

Mustaq Mehde is a fairly known literary figure in Kashmir and has already carved a niche for himself in the literary annals here. He made his presence felt by publishing two Urdu books: one, ‘aangan main voh’ (He/She/That in the Compound, 2009) which is an anthology of 21 short stories, and two, ‘shakar baba’ (Shakkar Baba, 2019), a collection of five radio dramas. Both the books were received well in the literary circles.

About Mehde’s skills as a fiction writer, late Professor Hamidi Kashmiri, praises him for using unorthodox techniques in fiction writing while taking every care not to lose sight of linguistic and stylistic needs. “In his stories we find an inclination to get benefit from individuality, impressionism and stream of consciousness,” writes Hamidi (‘aangan main voh’, p. 5).

Professor Majrooh Rashid also finds Mehde’s fiction unique in the sense that manifest his deep knowledge of fiction, and he knows the way situations, characters and language play an important role in its writing (‘kani myul zuv’, p. 11).

‘knai myul zuv’ (The Stone Got Life) is the first Kashmiri short story collection of Mushtaq Mehde. It has 19 stories and is a self-publication of 2023. In his preface to the book, the writer tells us what a fiction writer aims to say in his/her fiction.

According to him, fiction isn’t a photocopy of any event. A story is born out of imaginative rendering of an event, even if it were real (p. 8). The moment the present reviewer got the book in hand, I could guess from the title that the collection must be Mehde’s usual stuff of didactic fiction that aims to teach some moral lesson or deal with some saintly theme which talks about some miracle Baba. And, I wasn’t wrong.

On opening the book, my eyes went straight to the shorts story ‘kani myul zuv’ (p. 40) which is about a Baba giving life to a statue. The sculptor forces the Baba to give life to the statue:

“Baba…,” the young sculptor came forward and said in humility, “I want…that…beautiful stone statue to talk…yes…that…Give it the tongue…Khan Baba…Give it the tongue…make it talk…” (p. 46)

The Baba is surprised and asks the sculptor if he knew what he was talking about:

“Yes…Baba…I know…what I am talking about…nothing is impossible for you…I know you are wonderous…fulfil my desire too…” (op cit)

After some time, Khan Baba obliges the young man. He went near the statue and said, “This sculptor is lovelorn…your lover…a lunatic…Tell him what you have to say…tell him…tell him’ (p. 47). And, lo, “[a]t once the statue moved as if it had woken up from some deep slumber” (op cit). The sculptor felt happy and praised the Baba for doing this miracle and sought permission for touching his feet by prostrating (p. 48). However, the Baba doesn’t allow, and the story ends with an eight-line poem from the Baba’s tongue in which he tells us that bowing or prostrating can’t be done to a human being but to Him (seemingly God which is not mentioned).