More about school enrollments

The department said the very objective of creation of ReT cadre was to ensure the universal access of students for which the teachers of such schools were asked to ensure the enrollment of 10 students failing which disciplinary action will be taken against the non performing teachers.

Not only this, in the recent past the government acknowledged that decline in the student enrollment in government schools was a persistent problem throwing a major challenge for the government to sustain its campaign of enrollment drives and retain the student population in government schools.

The SED also initiated the process to identify the persons and declare them responsible for “bringing disrepute to the department” on account of “devastating decline” in student enrollment in government schools resulting in merger of all such institutions.

But few weeks later, the DSEK has now come up with the report, which appears more of a ‘damage control drive’ showcasing increase in the student enrollment.

As per the report, the department has also enrolled around 1143 school dropouts in schools afresh besides enrolling 965 Children With Special Needs (CWSN) and 28295 students have switched from private schools to government schools.