Mountain and Shadow

At a distant place, in ancient times, at the foot of a mountain was located a “Hamlet”. Inhabited by few hundred people, it had a blue water lake on its southern side, mountain on its eastern side, vast tracts of fertile land used for agricultural purposes on northern side, and on western side huge parcel of land on which were standing fruit bearing trees.

The people inhabiting “Hamlet” were tall, well built, with small deep blue eyes, smooth round faces decorated with sharp noses.

These people believed in oneness of God and would worship Him alone.

Some amongst them were blessed with great thinking prowess. This class of people would walk barefoot. They had shouldered the responsibility of leading people on the path of truth, righteousness and would teach them, value of destroying the evil of selfishness.

The habitants of “Hamlet” were leading simple life. They wore simple clothes, laboured hard and would eat simple food. The purpose of their lives was to attain ultimate wisdom. For them wisdom was inextricable part of life, as it would lead them to path of truth, fairness and highest value of life, viz justice.