Move More, Eat Better

How to approach your daily food intake?

First thing is to portion your plate and choose a variety of foods that are rich in protein such as chicken breast, egg whites, fish etc. Do not forget to add fruits and vegetables to your plate

Always try to keep your salt intake not more than 5 gms for a day, and maintain a balance between sodium intake and potassium intake. Eat regular meals, and do not skip your meals as it leads finally to overeating. You should know your diet pitfalls. Besides, you need to keep a refillable water bottle with you and keep refilling it.

Remember, you don’t need to eliminate certain foods, you just need to reduce them.

We are what we eat is something which we need to understand and the daily food intake has a remarkable influence on the way our body functions and overall health condition. So, the first step should be trying to keep a balance in what we consume on daily basis, the amount of physical activity we perform, the calories we burn, and the macro requirement to cater for the needs of the body.

I receive several messages and calls from our elder generation who are right now ready to follow a specific diet protocol, however, they are almost in the chronic stage where medication is a must for them. Here is the message for the younger generation who are ready to invest so much in other things but not towards a healthier lifestyle. We need to admit the fact that our daily routines are extremely poor and our daily food intake too. This combination is for sure going to harm our bodies in a very drastic way sooner or later. We need to read our bodies and we should always hear our bodies because we often tend to ignore the signals that our bodies give us now and then.

The best part about this is you don’t need to change it abruptly, there can be smart adjustments bit by bit and create a sustainable long-term habit. So, if we sum up it’s the combination of being physically active, eating balanced meals and reading your body at every step that can lead to healthier lifestyle.