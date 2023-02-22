Moving inward and outward, but always deeply

Sufism has a distinctive advantage today because it is an expression of the universal wisdom tradition while still offering a living tradition that is grounded in centuries of practice a sophisticated methodology, a vast literature and culture, and a coherent metaphysics of divine origin. Sufism is capable of integrating the postmodern appreciation for the uniqueness and freedom of the individual with the spiritual demands of traditional wisdom.

Today I am exploring the great and popular sufi classic, "Hadiqat-ul-Haqiqat (The Walled Garden of Truth) and its author Hakim Sanai, by revealing the insightful illumination with universal divine love and wisdom from his classic text and his journey of arrival at it.

Sanai wrote an enormous quantity of mystical verse, of which, The Walled Garden of Truth or The Hadiqat al Haqiqa is his master work, and the first Persian mystical epic of Sufism. Dedicated to Bahram Shah, the work expresses the poet’s ideas on God, love, philosophy and reason. For close to 900 years, The Walled Garden of Truth has been consistently read as a classic and employed as a Sufi textbook.

Author, Abdul Majd Majdud b Adam Sanai 1080-1131AD, is one of the most popular and the great Persian sufi mystical love poet who influenced Rumi, Hafiz and virtually all successive Persian sufi poets, great poets such as Khaqani in composing Tuhfat al-Iraqayn and Nizami Ganjavi in composing Makhzan al-Asrar were under the direct influence of Hadiqat al Haqiqa, but often less quoted compared to Rumi.This may be due to the ambiguous beauty or obscure nature of his works.

Sanai's poetry had a tremendous influence upon Persian literature. He is considered the first poet to use the qasida (ode), ghazal (lyric) and the masnavi (rhymed couplet) to express the philosophical, mystical and ethical ideas of sufism.