Much hyped RTE Act and it delayed implementation in private schools

Almost two years have passed since the Right to Education (RTE) Act-2009 became applicable to J&K after abrogation of Article 370.

The applicability of the Act in J&K had given many hopes to children form weaker sections to get education from top notch private schools which otherwise remain out of bounds for these children of lesser god.

The applicability and the implementation of RTE Act in J&K was supposed to open up opportunities for the students, and end the monopoly of private schools as under the RTE Act-2009, the private schools have to keep 25 percent reservations for students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The Act became applicable in J&K in October 2019 and it was expected that all the private schools will keep the 25 percent reserved quota for the children from EWS from academic session 2020. But the J&K government miserably failed to implement the Act in private schools for unknown reasons.

While the private schools continued their monopoly, the government also succumbed to the pressure mounted by the management of top notch private schools which resulted in poor implementation of the Act in the private schools.

Apart from its failure to strictly implement the RTE Act to ensure free admission to the children from EWS, the government is still struggling to control fleecing of private schools done by charging donations, arbitrary annual charges and other fees excluding the tuition fees of the students.