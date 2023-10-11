Much needed interventions

The National Education Policy 2020 vociferously advocates empowering students; equip them with the 21st century skills, transform their lives to effectively mitigate the challenges of 21st century.

To strike a balancing cord with NEP 2020 and actualize its implementation at the ground level, the School Education Department, J&K came up with a novel idea of empowering students to provide monthly feedback about the existing facilities at the institutional level.

More importantly the feedback pertaining to their concerned subject teachers. The students have to provide feedback about their teachers – the command of teacher over the pedagogical approach, the behaviour of the teacher in the classroom, inclusivity of teacher in accommodating students from all shades of life, adherence of teacher to the compliance of no corporal punishment and verbal abuse in the classroom etc.

On pilot basis students from classes 6th to 12th have to record their feedback through virtual mode on SMIKSHA portal and the same feedback gets reflected on the dashboards of hierarchal officials of education department right from HOI to worthy commissioner secretary.

The launch of SMIKSHA portal to record feedback of students finds greater compatibility with the recommendations of NEP 2020 which strongly believes in rendering 21st century students as indispensable stakeholders of current education system rather than considering them as mere recipients of black and white information. If our country has to become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ in actualized sense, we have to consider our students as co-creaters of new knowledge and part of the solution to the existing complex problems rather than passive listeners.

The ball lies in the court of teachers to let their students provide feedback about them on SMIKSHA portal. The students' feedback if assimilated can truly facilitate a teacher to further hone his pedagogical skills and materialize into a professional of highest acumen and caliber.