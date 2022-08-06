Muharram: The Traditional Observance

In the evening she would continue her spinning work and would not stop singing; but there would be change in her lyrics and tune. She would now sing the emotional compositions from karbala nama (the battle of Karbala) in Kashmiri as well as in Persian.

In fact, this practice was not only followed in my house, but in my neighborhood as well. Usually almost all people in my village would honor this month as it was the month when highest sacrifice was offered by Imam Hussian (AS), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the battle field of Karbala.

I was a little boy and had not yet learned about such horrific battle events and it was first time when I heard and learned about the horrific Karbala episode. It was with deep emotional feelings that my grandmother would tell me the tragic story of Karbala.

I could understand this incident, which had a strong bearing on the minds and souls of intellectuals of my land as well.

Since decades had passed when this ugly episod took place in the one sided battle of Karbala, in between the troops of Yazid and the holy family of Prophet Muhammad SAW, but the legacy of Husain’s martyrdom has been so fresh in the minds of Kashmiri people that it looked like it happened today.