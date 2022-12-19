Multicultural Awareness: An inescapable imperative for our schools

Information technology has spread its ubiquitous web across the entire universe and hence the world is not compartmentalized into narrow homogeneous demographies but is now a global village with a multicultural population.

Individuals and organizations can no longer indulge in the ostrich act and cling to prejudices regarding cultures that are different from their native culture.

Multicultural awareness is crucial to the growth and development of any organization and more so in schools where values are inculcated and young minds are moulded.

Inclusive education is the need of the hour and teacher sensitivity towards varied multicultural contexts and expectations is critical to foster positive classroom environments that directly impact student attainment.

With greater outsourcing and the job market providing opportunities for aspirants across the globe, international schools with a diverse student population are burgeoning across the world.