Music & Dance of Kashmir: A Historical Perspective: Part II

The Afghan Subedars adopted a rough & tough way of governance in Kashmir. Some proved hard masters for the subjects, while some were benign & kind. There is no evidence that Afghan Subedars held song & dance performances by men or women in their palaces.

However, Ameer Khan Jawansher [1771-1776] was most romantic character among them. He married a gorgeous looking girl from Shia community of Hanjis of Nandpora, Srinagar which naturally induced him to be kind with them.

He used to spend good moments of life with his wife & her relatives at Sona Lank, which he had rebuilt. Sipping cups of wine, he often entertained himself with dance & song performances of girls at Sona Lank.

In Sikh Period, Kashmiri dancing girls came to be called “nautch girls”, the title which was given to the dancing girls of entire Northern India , whole Punjab, towards end of Mughal Rule of India. “Nautch” has been derived from the Hindi word “nach” which means “dance consisting chiefly of gesticulation with a shuffling movement of the feet forwards and backwards” & “nach” is a derivative of Sanskrit word “nritya”, through Prakrit “nachcha”.

In 1835, Vigne was with Sikh Governor, Kernel Mihan Singh[1834-1841] in Shalimar Gardens. Sikh Subedar taking country spirit was listening to the nautch-girls who were playing nautch before him with the company of musicians singing & playing their violins. A troupe of dancing & singing girls was always a striking feature of the river procession of Sikh governor, Diwan Krippa Ram [1827-1831 AD].

The nautch girls also performed in Shalimar garden, Shergadhi palace before Sikh governors, courtiers & English dignitaries. About female dancers & singers of Kashmir, Hugel who was royal guest of Ranjit Singh & who was in Kashmir in September, 1835 writes that throughout Northern India, the girls were called “Nauch girls”, sometimes, “Kanchanis” & more politely “Nachwali” dancers.

They were under the surveillance of the government. This was the condition of these female dancers throughout India. They were little better than slaves. He adds about Kashmiri dancing girls: “These poor creatures are doomed to a hard fate; they are not allowed either to sing or dance without permission, and if they get this, an officer of the Government always accompanies them, who grasps whatever they receive. When I had dismissed the troop, they demanded one hundred rupees for the evening’s performance”.

Nautch performances by nautch girls of Punjab was a permanent feature of the Lahore court on the occasions of Hindu-Sikh festivals, other royal functions & celebrations. Kashmiri dancing girls also performed nautch in the Sikh Darbar of Lahore. Hugel has named two of them as “Heloise” & “Kaira” who were the prettiest in the troupe with ornaments decorating them. He watched nautch performances of nautch girls of both Punjab & Kashmir.