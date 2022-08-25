Music & dance of Kashmir: A Historical Perspective: Part IV | The Myth of Hafizas

The word “Hafiza” is feminine of “Hafiz”. “Hafiz” is derivative of “He’fiz”, to memorise. The word “Hafiz” is a common noun referred to the one who has completely memorised the whole Quran. “One who has the whole Quran by heart”. “Hafiza” is female memorizer of the Quran. All these inter-related terms have Arabic root.

The word “Hafiz” in Urdu, Persian & Kashmiri languages is a loanword or lexical term borrowed from Arabic. It also means “a guardian, keeper, one of the names of Allah” in Islam.

Though it also means to keep, to save, to preserve, to guard, to memorise, as yet, the word “Hafiz”, in the context of Muslim honourifics globally,, without distinction, is specifically conferred on the one who memorises the Holy Quran.

Even if one memorises & recites the whole Kalams/ Dewans of greatest mystics & poets by heart, in Islam, he/she is not conferred with the honorific of Hafiz or Hafiza, at all.

There is no historical evidence that Kashmiri singing-dancing girls or so-called Hafizas memorised Persian & Kashmiri mystic poetry & recited it through their songs & dances before the ruling grandees & their guests during Afghan, Sikh & Dogra Periods of Kashmir’s history. Instead, we find on recorded & documented evidence, their songs were completely romantic & “sensual”.

The nautch-girl, Gulabhie’s song of 1861 is a glaring example. Neither historical record nor contextual-setting supports such silly stories. Was invention & attribution of the term “Hafiza” to “nautch-girls”, rather “courtesans”, of past Kashmir part of a larger process of demonisation & demeaning others? As stated above, Kashmiri Lexicon in first quarter of 20th century defined the terms & later Bamzai & others who had long association with ruling elite used it in his books & articles for glamourising sad part of Kashmir’s musical tradition in their unique ornate style.

However, Bamzai emphasises on the note that “the dancers recited songs in Persian instead of in Sanskrit”. Were these poor nautch girls, who came from extremely low socio-economic & educational backgrounds of past Kashmir, fit enough to memorise Kalam of Persian & Kashmiri Sufis & give it expression through their gesticulations in the mehfils of ruling & non ruling elite of the land? Or, for that matter, in common people’s weddings and other gatherings? Or at houses of ill-fame of some localities of Srinagar in early twentieth century? Given the historical background of singing-dancing girls or nautch-girls above, it can be safely concluded that those poor wretches of God, total illiterate girls of old Kashmir, did not memorise or sing Kalam of Persian mystics or, for that matter Kashmiri mystics.

Such a claim is apparently absurd. Glamourising or romanticising with sad historical facts does not change historical reality of “nautch girls” to invented sophisticated terms of “Hafizas” & “Hafiza Nagma”, singing Persian mystic-Kalam.