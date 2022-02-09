Muslim mind and Intellectual Suicide

About ‘cause & effect’ & free will: Reilly categorically states that Muslims, by and large, are not as much interested in ‘cause & effect’ relationship as in ocassionalism. He brings prominent Ashari, Mohammad bin Yousuf as-Sanusi from the medieval times, to buttress this point, where Sanusi is quoted as having said, “You become aware of the impossibility of anything in the world producing any ‘effect’ whatsoever, because that entails the removal of the ‘effect’ from the power and will of our majestic and mighty Protector (the cause).” Reilly, therefore, poses a question:

“If one’s theological assumptions about reality are incorrect, can one recover from them if these assumptions have been dogmatised and made pillars of one’s faith?” He further ponders to answer his own question: “If one wishes, for instance, to admit to the reality of cause and effect in the natural order, there does not seem to be any obstacle in the Quran to do so, even though Quran explains events almost exclusively as the direct product of God’s actions.”

He, furthermore, looks perplexed mentioning Institute of Policy Studies, a branch of Jamaat-e-Islami, which, years back, tried to ensure that science textbooks in Pakistan be written this way: ‘in writing a science book for grade 03 children, one should not ask, ‘what will happen if an animal does not take any food?’ Instead the following question should be asked: ‘What will happen if Allah does not give the animal food.'