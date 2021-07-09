My Grandmother with Social Isolation Schema

My conversations always concluded on the sentence; did you find that person in your life, grandma? The response always used to be “No”, not yet. Grandma knowing it well that time reveals everything as per the demand and the demand of the time was to keep me in deception. She somehow told me about the arrival of that person who will stay by her side eternally and that person she was talking about never came in my presence.

I know now who that person is and why he will never cease to love her, but knowing this jubilation took a back seat in my life. I also understood that if the same would have been revealed to me that time, I would have cried a lot.

21 June 2021, was that time when my grandma met her eternal love and now she will never return. She left us; she left us all, same as she was left alone by her close ones. Recapitulating again her stories, I now know what she was telling me in my childhood. Now, I understand and can interpret all her stories; what exactly she meant. My grandmother was actually suffering from social isolation schema. Unfortunately she couldn’t find about it, neither me, and unlucky I found the root by just clicking away.