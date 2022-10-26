My School, My Pride, My Identity

As the building was not yet completed, the high classes were started from the rented rooms available on the upper floor of shops located in the main market. Those students who had given up education due to being far away from Sopore and Baramulla were again attracted to education and got enrolled in the school.

Syed Alauddin Sahib and all the members of the committee kept on with their job with all dedication. Day and night, all the members kept trying for the development of the school in all aspects under the leadership of Syed Sahib.

Establishing close relations with children was a feature of Syed Sahib’s love and at the same time, a teacher Ghulam Ahmad Masoodi from Sopore was transferred and posted in this school. On Joining and exchanging greetings, Syed Sahib asked Masterji, how much is your salary?

Master Ji told his salary and Syed Sahib became silent. When they met again, Syed Sahib repeated the same question and the Masterji gave the same reply. According to him, he was confused as to why Syed Sahib kept asking about salary again and again.

One day, he addressed Syed Sahib and said that Syed Sahib, you repeatedly ask about the salary and by doing so are you comparing me with your member status? And said that despite the small salary, I consider my profession above all other professions, your position as a member of the assembly, the cabinet is too little in front of a teacher because a teacher enriches a student with the wealth of education and training.

According to the late Masoodi Sahib, Syed Sahib listened to his words carefully and during this time no frown appeared on his forehead. For a long pause, Syed Sahib broke the silence and replied that surely this is the teacher who creates leaders, philosophers, scientists, reformers, poets, writers, scholars. I wonder how you people serve the nation on this low salary and make the country educated. I wish the government understands this point of view. May all the teachers succeed in eradicating illiteracy.

Syed Sahib was one of the close associates of Sheikh Abdullah. He did not agree with Bakshi Sahib due to which he could not represent the public for a long time. Meanwhile, he also relinquished the assembly membership. The author remembers that in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the school my late father respected Master Ghulam Ahmed Masoodi wrote a pamphlet on it: “Golden Jubilee of High School Dangiwacha”. The then Minister of Education Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and Deputy Minister of State Abdul Qayoom of Charar Sharif were present at the ceremony. May Allah forgive them both. On the occasion a drama titled “Aste Routt Nokar” was played. Ghulam Nabi Shah, who retired as an officer in the police department, played the main character in the drama. This is all the historical background of the Dangiwacha School. Today we are celebrating the century of its inception.

This school has provided the society with such bright stars who have achieved recognition not only in the valley and the country but also at the international level.

My school: you are my pride- I owe it to thee. Long live further.