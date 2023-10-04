Naev Dapiet : A literary odyssey through innovative proverbs

In the realm of contemporary literature, Naev Dapiet by Javid Iqbal Maweri emerges as a true gem, a masterpiece that defies convention and breathes new life into the rich cultural tapestry of Kashmir. Javid Iqbal Maweri, born in 1968 in the picturesque village called Maratgam in Mawar Handwara from Haji Peer Ghulam Ahmad Makhdomi is known for his literary brilliance.

This visionary wordsmith of Kashmir has undertaken a literary journey that not only reimagines the traditional proverbs but also shapes the very form of his book resulting in a work that is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant.



Naev Dapiet is a testament to the power of language and the evolution of Kashmiri culture. At its heart, this book introduces readers to a treasure trove of new proverbs, ingeniously crafted to reflect the contemporary essence of Kashmir.

These proverbs are not mere linguistic expressions but living artifacts that mirror the changing landscape of the region. Javid Iqbal Maweri's creativity shines as he seamlessly blends the old and the new, preserving the wisdom of the past while offering fresh insights into the present.



The proverbs in Naev Dapiet are more than just pithy sayings; they serve as a commentary on the societal shifts and cultural nuances that define the modern Kashmir.

Each proverb is a window into the collective consciousness of a people, grappling with tradition and modernity. Maweri's ability to encapsulate complex ideas in succinct phrases is nothing short of remarkable, making Naev Dapiet a linguistic masterpiece.



What sets Naev Dapiet apart from conventional literature is not only its content but also its form. Maweri has ingeniously structured the book to engage readers in a unique narrative experience. Rather than following a linear storyline, the book presents itself as a series of proverbs. Let's explore some:



Kamaay-i-Ali te Kharchaaye-i Wali

The caterpillar does all the work but the butterfly gets all the publicity

Oushrruk fasal Poshruk Khojas Maeshrukh bichoor safaid posh

The paradise of the rich is made out of the hell of the poor

Tratan manz Cxharun katan kicx phall

One toils to sow for many to reap