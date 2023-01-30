Narastan: Exploring Nature

BY AJAZ AHMAD MIR

The village of Narastan is situated away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Located in Tral township in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the hamlet is around some 50 kilometres from Srinagar.

Because of its breathtaking view it has been recently declared as tourist village.

The village is surrounded by the Himalayas and bound with natural beauty. It is full of scenic beauty and laden with tall pine trees, gushing rivers, meadows and mountains all around.

It has been successful in attracting domestic tourists from different areas. This place is meaningful to me because it is the part of the country where I grew up and is part of my childhood.

“Narastan” derives its name from Narayan Sthan which means place of Narayan. The place of Narastan is famous for its ancient Temple (Narastan Temple), Shrine of Shahi-e-Hamdan (R.A), Peer Panchal Top and the Tarsar and Marsar Lakes.