NAS 2021: Improving learning outcomes in schools

NAS-2021 focused on competency-based assessment and the survey tools used multiple test booklets with 50 questions in Classes 3 and 5, 60 questions in Class 8, 70 questions in Class 10 in Mathematics, Language, Sciences, Environmental Studies and Social Sciences.

The competency-based test questions reflect the learning outcomes developed by NCERT which were recently incorporated in the RTE Act by the Government of India.

Along with the test items, questionnaires about students, teachers and schools were also used. The National survey has revealed that the J&K students have achieved learning outcomes above the national average.

The latest revelations of the NAS-2021 has proved that the J&K students have performed fairly well in achieving learning outcomes despite their education being hit with Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years.