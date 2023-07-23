National Education Policy-2020: Degree by Design Concept

The education system of ancient India was ahead of its time with cultural and spiritual enrichments. India claims to have established the world’s first university in the year 700 BCE, Takshashila University, located near the bank of the Indus River, where students from different countries used to study more than 60 subjects.

During ancient times in India, religion played a predominant role in the development of the education system. The ultimate aim of the same was to seek salvation “moksha” “Savidhya ya Vimuktaye”. The temples and the community centers served as schools. Moksha was followed by the Gurukul system of education, which is considered as the oldest and the most effective system of education in India.

The East India Company in India was established in the 1600s; however, the first act of modern Indian education came into existence more than a century after the establishment of the East India Company in the 1800s. The company did not take any educational activities in India for about one hundred years of its existence.

The concept of Indian education came into existence after the approval of Charter Act 1813, which focused mainly on maintaining the priests, schools, and its garrisons, but this provision was meant for the children of European servants, not indigenous Indians. It was only after 1880 to 1900 when the privatization of schools and colleges came into existence, and a few Indians were able to be a part of it as well.

In the beginning of the 19th century, the indigenous system of education in India was at the peak of dominance. Later on, the missionaries began to spread Western knowledge and encouraged the study of the English language and literature.

These missionaries were joined by officials of the Government and a few enlightened Indians who were either educated under the new system or valued its advantages. Between the combined efforts of these three sets of workers, the modern education saw the light of the day.

The British people of the Victorian era complacently believed that their language, literature, and education methods were the best in the world and that India could do no better than adopting them in toto.

Secondly, the Indians of this period, on their part, were dazzled by their first contact with Western Civilization and believed that their country could do no better and tried to imitate the British model of education.

Furthermore, the modern British system of education attained an artificial popularity and importance because the young men and women educated under it were freely employed in Government services.

Therefore, by the end of the 19th century, the old native system of education almost disappeared in India, and a new system of education, which aimed at the spread of western knowledge through the medium of the English language, firmly established in its place.

However, the reaction to this education system erupted soon. The sudden and great rise of other nations, such as Japan, exercised a profound influence on Indian public opinion, especially after the termination of the Russo-Japanese war, and made people look askance at the slow and unsatisfactory development of Indian education.

The net result was that Indians gave up the attempt to intimate England in toto and began to consider the creation of a new system of education more suited to their needs.

Some of their attempts, such as Visva Bharti or Jamia Millia, worked outside the official system, while others like the Banaras or Aligarh Universities worked within it. A characteristic common to both, however, was the desire to create rather than to imitate.