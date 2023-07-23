National Education Policy-2020: Degree by Design Concept

BY DR RAHIL RAZAK
Ancient India has been the land of inventions and innovations. Aryabhatta, the Indian scientist, invented the concept of zero. The place value system and the decimal system were developed in India in 100 BCE. The value of “pi” was first calculated by the Indian mathematician Budhayana, who also explained the concept of Pythagoras theorem.
Trigonometry, algebra, and calculus studies originated in India; Shridharacharya used quadratic equations in the 11th century. Ayurveda was the earliest school of medicine known to mankind.
The father of Ayurvedic medicine, Charak, combined and explored Ayurveda 2500 years ago. Yoga and Pranayama for physical fitness and mental peace are the universal gifts of India to the entire human civilization.
Sanskrit was considered to be the mother of many languages and sciences and was also the language of learned men and the language of teaching in Indian Gurukuls. During that era, India's only educational system was the Guru-Shishya one.
In Gurukuls, the guru (master) used to teach a variety of courses, from mathematics to metaphysics and from Sanskrit to sacred texts as per the interests of pupils.
The Gurukuls were the traditional Hindu residential schools of learning, which were usually the teacher's house or a monastery having a formal admission ceremony known as 'Upanayana.'
The education system of ancient India was ahead of its time with cultural and spiritual enrichments. India claims to have established the world’s first university in the year 700 BCE, Takshashila University, located near the bank of the Indus River, where students from different countries used to study more than 60 subjects.
During ancient times in India, religion played a predominant role in the development of the education system. The ultimate aim of the same was to seek salvation “moksha” “Savidhya ya Vimuktaye”. The temples and the community centers served as schools. Moksha was followed by the Gurukul system of education, which is considered as the oldest and the most effective system of education in India.
The East India Company in India was established in the 1600s; however, the first act of modern Indian education came into existence more than a century after the establishment of the East India Company in the 1800s. The company did not take any educational activities in India for about one hundred years of its existence.
The concept of Indian education came into existence after the approval of Charter Act 1813, which focused mainly on maintaining the priests, schools, and its garrisons, but this provision was meant for the children of European servants, not indigenous Indians. It was only after 1880 to 1900 when the privatization of schools and colleges came into existence, and a few Indians were able to be a part of it as well.
In the beginning of the 19th century, the indigenous system of education in India was at the peak of dominance. Later on, the missionaries began to spread Western knowledge and encouraged the study of the English language and literature.
These missionaries were joined by officials of the Government and a few enlightened Indians who were either educated under the new system or valued its advantages. Between the combined efforts of these three sets of workers, the modern education saw the light of the day.
The British people of the Victorian era complacently believed that their language, literature, and education methods were the best in the world and that India could do no better than adopting them in toto.
Secondly, the Indians of this period, on their part, were dazzled by their first contact with Western Civilization and believed that their country could do no better and tried to imitate the British model of education.
Furthermore, the modern British system of education attained an artificial popularity and importance because the young men and women educated under it were freely employed in Government services.
Therefore, by the end of the 19th century, the old native system of education almost disappeared in India, and a new system of education, which aimed at the spread of western knowledge through the medium of the English language, firmly established in its place.
However, the reaction to this education system erupted soon. The sudden and great rise of other nations, such as Japan, exercised a profound influence on Indian public opinion, especially after the termination of the Russo-Japanese war, and made people look askance at the slow and unsatisfactory development of Indian education.
The net result was that Indians gave up the attempt to intimate England in toto and began to consider the creation of a new system of education more suited to their needs.
Some of their attempts, such as Visva Bharti or Jamia Millia, worked outside the official system, while others like the Banaras or Aligarh Universities worked within it. A characteristic common to both, however, was the desire to create rather than to imitate.
EVOLUTION OF NEP-2020
In 1968, the first National Education Policy was announced, followed by the second in 1986. NEP-2020 was officially launched on July 29, 2020, following an unusual practice of strenuous consultation that included over 2 lakh recommendations from 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, 6600 Blocks, 6000 ULBs, and 676 Districts.
From January 2015, the MHRD started an unprecedented consultation process that was inclusive, collaborative, and highly participative. Under the leadership of the late Shri T.S.R. Subramanian, a former cabinet secretary, the "Committee for Evolution of the New Education Policy" released its report in May 2016.
Using this information, the Ministry in 2016 created "Some Inputs for the Draft National Education Policy." A "Committee for the Draft National Education Policy" was established in June 2017 under the chairmanship of Padma Vibhushan- Dr. K. Kasturirangan, and on May 31, 2019, the committee delivered the Draft National Education Policy to the Human Resource Development ministry.
The 2019 Draft National Education Policy was posted on the MHRD website and through the "MyGov Innovate" portal to solicit feedback from interested parties. On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet approved the New National Education Policy wherein this public policy paper is divided into 27 chapters and 04 parts.
DEGREE BY DESIGN
The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) of India is a landmark policy document that outlines the vision for the future of education in India. The policy, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on 29th July 2020, is the first major revision of India's education policy in over three decades. One of the most significant aspects of the NEP 2020 is the introduction of the concept of "Degree by Design."
It is a key concept in the NEP 2020 in India, which emphasizes the importance of a flexible, choice-based, and multidisciplinary approach to education. The NEP-2020 introduced several significant reforms in the education sector, including the establishment of the National Research Foundation (NRF) to promote research in India.
The NRF aims to create an ecosystem for research and innovation in India, and degree by design is a crucial aspect of this ecosystem. The concept is to foster collaboration between different fields and promote research that addresses complex problems from multiple perspectives.
It envisions a system where students can choose their own courses and create their own unique academic paths. This approach emphasizes personalized learning and encourages students to pursue their interests and passions during their academic journey.
The goal is to create a flexible and dynamic education system that prepares students for the future challenges of the 21st century and beyond. Under the Degree by Design system, students can earn credits for different courses, and these credits can be accumulated to earn a degree of their choice under a customized academic program.
For example, a student can choose to study computer science, sociology, and business administration and earn a degree in "Technology and Society" or a student interested in environmental science can take courses in biology, chemistry, and economics to gain a broader understanding of the issues related to climate change.
Similarly, a student interested in artificial intelligence can take courses in computer science, mathematics, and psychology to develop a holistic understanding of the subject. This approach encourages students to pursue their passions, explore new areas of knowledge, and develop skills that are relevant to their chosen careers.
Degree by Design is an approach that aims to ensure that education is designed to meet the needs of the students and the country. This approach focuses on creating a curriculum that is relevant to the industry and the economy, which will help students to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.
The NRF's focus on Degree by Design is expected to have a significant impact on the education system in India. It will help create a more streamlined and cohesive approach to education, where the curriculum is designed to meet the needs of the industry and the economy. This will help bridge the gap between academia and industry, which has been a longstanding challenge in India.
The degree by design program is also expected to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in India. By allowing students to pursue their interests and passions, the program aims to create a generation of entrepreneurs who can use their skills and knowledge to create new products and services that address the needs of society.
Moreover, the degree by design program is expected to attract talented students from around the world to India, making it a hub for knowledge, research, and innovations, and attracting talented students and researchers from around the world. It will ultimately revive the ancient system of the Education system of India.
The program offers a unique opportunity for students to pursue a personalized academic program and gain exposure to different cultures and perspectives. This is expected to create a vibrant academic community in India that can compete with the best universities in the world.
Implications of Degree by Design:
The Degree by Design approach has several implications for education in India. Firstly, it promotes a multidisciplinary approach to education, which is essential for the development of a holistic understanding of the world. It encourages students to explore different areas of knowledge and develop skills that are relevant to their chosen careers.
Secondly, the Degree by Design approach promotes flexibility and customization in education. This is particularly important in the context of the rapidly changing job market, where new skills and knowledge are required to stay relevant. This approach enables students to adapt to changing circumstances and develop skills that are in demand.
Thirdly, the Degree by Design approach promotes innovation and creativity in education. By allowing students to create their academic paths, it encourages them to think outside the box and develop new ideas and approaches.
The education system in India has come a long way and is putting its efforts tirelessly to improve. The Degree by Design concept aims to transform India into a knowledge superpower "Shrestha Bharat" around the globe through a system of education that transforms today's youth into tomorrow’s innovators, creators, nation builders, leaders, and change-makers.
With the help of this idea, students will be given the opportunity to earn a graduate degree that is both valuable and specialized in a particular area of interest before they would have otherwise done so. The degree courses must be redistributed or fractionated in some way to make this practicable.
The challenges faced by the previous Indian education system/policy due to its less relevance with the rapid development of modern technology, education, and knowledge have now turned into history due to the tireless efforts of the Indian government to restructure the system by providing adequate funds, restructuring the curriculum design, digitalization of learning programs, universalization of education, privatization and commercialization of education, examination reforms, research, and innovations. The strength of the present education system (NEP-2020) is planned to impact all fields of sciences like I.T, Engineering, Bioinformatics, Agricultural, and Medical science.
Benefits of Degree by Design concept to agricultural students:
Adopting the "Degree by Design" concept in the education policy could benefit agricultural students in several ways. By designing degree programs that are more focused on practical skills and hands-on learning, graduates will be better prepared to enter the workforce with the skills that are currently in demand in the agriculture sector.
One benefit of this approach is that it could help reduce the skills gap that currently exists in many agricultural industries. Many employers report that they struggle to find qualified candidates with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in agricultural careers. By focusing on skills development in degree programs, students will be better equipped to fill these positions, and employers will have an easier time finding qualified candidates.
Another benefit is that it could help students save time and money in their education. By obtaining a degree that is more closely aligned with their career goals and the needs of the industry, students may be able to complete their education more quickly and with fewer extraneous requirements. This could help reduce the financial burden of education and make it easier for students to enter the workforce sooner.
Overall, adopting a Degree by Design approach in agriculture education could help produce graduates who are better equipped to succeed in the workforce and meet the needs of the industry. By focusing on practical skills and reducing unnecessary requirements, students can save time and money while also improving their chances of finding rewarding careers in the agriculture sector.
The author is PhD Biochemistry and Guest Faculty, Division of Veterinary Biochemistry, SKUAST K .