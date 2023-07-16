National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 and IGNOU

BY PEER JAVED IQBAL
Education plays a crucial role in the development and progress of a nation. Recognizing the significance of a robust and comprehensive education system, many countries have implemented national educational policies to ensure quality education for all. Alongside these policies, professional development programs for teachers have gained prominence. This write-up will explore the importance and impact of national educational policies and professional development programs in fostering educational excellence and equipping teachers with the necessary skills.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a National Open University established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 (Act No. 50 of 1985). The Degrees/Diplomas/Certificates issued by IGNOU are recognized by all the member institutions of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and are at par with the corresponding Degrees/Diplomas/Certificates issued by all Indian Universities/Deemed Universities/Institutions, etc. It is the first Open University in the Country to have been accredited with the highest A++ Grade by NAAC in the year 2021.
NEP-2020 was released by the Ministry of Education, GoI in July 2020, and since then various efforts have been made by various higher education institutions toward its effective implementation. Teachers will be the key players in the smooth implementation of NEP-2020. More than 20 lakh teachers of Universities and Colleges need to be oriented on various recommendations of the policy. In this respect, the Ministry of Education has entrusted the responsibility of orienting the teachers of Higher Education on the implementation of NEP-2020 to the UGC and to IGNOU. As approved by the UGC, IGNOU has developed a nationwide 36-hour (6 days) Professional Development Programme called NEP-PDP, which is equivalent to UGC-HRDC short-term PDP and can be completed in a maximum of 9 days. The program is uniquely poised to address the potential articulated in the NEP, 2020. NEP also serves as a guiding framework for the education system of a country. It outlines the goals, objectives, and strategies to be implemented to enhance the quality, accessibility, and inclusivity of education. These policies typically address various aspects, including curriculum development, assessment methods, teacher training, infrastructure improvement, and educational reforms.
The objectives that can be achieved by the implementation of NEP are as follows:
• To ensure access to education for all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic background, gender, ethnicity, or disability.
• To enhance the quality of education by setting rigorous standards, promoting innovative teaching practices, and fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
• To promote inclusive practices that cater to the diverse needs of students, including those with disabilities, special educational needs, or marginalized backgrounds.
• To encourage a culture of lifelong learning that enables individuals to acquire knowledge and skills throughout their lives to adapt to an ever-changing world.
• To increase awareness regarding the rationale and nature of Early Childhood Care and education and the Foundational Stage of Education.
• To provide learning experiences that will prepare the students for effective participation in different areas of Early Childhood Care and Education and Foundational Stage Education in varied contexts such as crèches, preschools, and early primary classes.
• To provide opportunities to functionaries and teachers working in the education sector to critically examine their practice and enhance it by exposing them to the developmental and pedagogical basis of designing early development, learning, and educational experiences.
Registration for this program has already started on August 15, 2022, on the Samarth platform (https://ignou-nep-pdp.samarth.ac.in) in all the states by IGNOU Regional Centres, and the program delivery is running on the Swayam platform by IGNOU-HQ. The videos of the program are also available on the YouTube channel and are also telecast on Gyan Darshan TV and on E-Gyankosh of IGNOU.
The Swayam NEP-PDP comprises the following components:
• E-Content: 14 units (in English and Hindi) on important themes of NEP-2020.
• E-Tutorial: 30 high-quality video lessons by eminent scholars.
• Discussion Forum available on the Swayam platform.
• Live Conferencing: through Swayam Prabha TV Channel 20, with an interactive chat facility.
• Assessment: Formative Online Test (30%) and Summative Online Test (70%) on Swayam.
• Certification: Automatic digital certification on successful completion with a 50% score.
IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar has already written to all Hon’ble VCs of University of Kashmir Division, Principal Secretaries of Higher Education, Kashmir, and Ladakh, and College Principals of Kashmir Division, requesting them to encourage their teachers to register for this program. Also, approved academic counselors have been informed to register themselves for this program. The regional center's website has been regularly updated with this program and has also uploaded this information on all the official social media platforms for wider reach. UGC has approved the refresher programs and Short-Term Professional Development Programs (STPs/FDPs) of Staff Training and Research Institute of Distance Education (STRIDE)-IGNOU, New Delhi, as equivalent to UGC-HRDC for all purposes, including API and CAS.
It also includes a 2-Credit Swayam Course on NEP-PDP for administrators and general practitioners of higher education, which was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Education on Feb 1, 2023. More than 800 teachers have already registered, and most of them have completed the program and received their e-certificates. The registration process is ongoing.
PDP for teachers is essential to implement the goals of a national educational policy effectively, as it becomes vital to invest in the professional development of teachers. It aims to enhance teachers' knowledge, pedagogical skills, and their ability to adapt to evolving educational practices. These programs include workshops, training sessions, mentoring, collaborative learning communities, and opportunities for further academic pursuits.
Key benefits it serves:
• It will equip teachers with new instructional strategies, assessment techniques, and classroom management skills, enabling them to deliver high-quality education.
• It will help teachers to stay updated with the latest educational research, technology, and methodologies, ensuring that their teaching practices align with current best practices.
• It empowers teachers to refine their skills, expand their knowledge base, and progress in their careers, contributing to job satisfaction and professional fulfillment.
• It provides opportunities for teachers to collaborate, share experiences, and learn from their peers, fostering a supportive professional community.
• Continuously developing teachers will have a significant positive impact on student achievement, leading to improved learning outcomes and overall educational excellence.
For the successful implementation of a national educational policy and professional development program, it requires a comprehensive approach involving collaboration among policymakers, educational institutions, teacher training organizations, and stakeholders. Adequate funding, infrastructure, and resources must be allocated to support the effective implementation of these initiatives.
Conclusion:
National educational policies and professional development programs are vital components of an effective education system. They serve as guiding frameworks to ensure access, quality, and inclusivity in education, while professional development empowers teachers to deliver high-quality instruction. By investing in these initiatives, countries can foster educational excellence, promote lifelong learning, and ultimately contribute to the overall development and progress of their societies.
Peer Javeed Iqbal works at IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar, teaches Computer Science students, and has expertise in Cyber Law and Information Security. He can be reached at: javed.iqbal.p@gmail.com
