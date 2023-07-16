National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 and IGNOU

The objectives that can be achieved by the implementation of NEP are as follows:

• To ensure access to education for all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic background, gender, ethnicity, or disability.

• To enhance the quality of education by setting rigorous standards, promoting innovative teaching practices, and fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

• To promote inclusive practices that cater to the diverse needs of students, including those with disabilities, special educational needs, or marginalized backgrounds.

• To encourage a culture of lifelong learning that enables individuals to acquire knowledge and skills throughout their lives to adapt to an ever-changing world.

• To increase awareness regarding the rationale and nature of Early Childhood Care and education and the Foundational Stage of Education.

• To provide learning experiences that will prepare the students for effective participation in different areas of Early Childhood Care and Education and Foundational Stage Education in varied contexts such as crèches, preschools, and early primary classes.

• To provide opportunities to functionaries and teachers working in the education sector to critically examine their practice and enhance it by exposing them to the developmental and pedagogical basis of designing early development, learning, and educational experiences.