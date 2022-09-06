National reports raise drug abuse alarm in J&K

The NCRB figures has put forth a challenging situation before the J&K government and the society as well, for which joint efforts are needed to eradicate the menace of drug abuse in youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Going by the figures, one cannot be in a denial mode because the ignorance in accepting the real challenge which the drug abuse has posed can go beyond repairs.

Experts and medical practitioners have time and again opined that denial is no solution to address the problem.

Because unless the problem is acknowledged in the first place, there can be no solutions found or explored.

It is apparent that the first thing to be done at collective and individual levels is to acknowledge the problem, which has assumed alarming proportions in Jammu and Kashmir if official figures on substance abuse are anything to go by.

Besides the NCRB figures, a report by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the magnitude of substance abuse in the country, J&K was placed at 5th spot and the UT has more than six lakh people affected by drug abuse.

The situation is really turning grave and can go from bad to worse if some out of box solutions are not collectively found by the government and the society.

Going by the latest figures and the AIIMS survey one has to acknowledge that mere holding seminars and conferences on drug abuse in schools, hospitals and other places have not proved fruitful in any case.

Over the past many years, the issue of drug abuse has become a challenge for the government and society as well as the youth have got enormously involved in it for several reasons.