Nature & Sustainability

To prevent soil pollution

Polythene suppliers/manufacturers should be given a deadline by the J&K Pollution Control Board and a complete ban on its manufacture, import and use should be forced and implemented.

The suppliers should be encouraged for production of sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth bags, Jute bags, paper bags. Minimise the single use of plastics in homes and Government offices.

An alternate approach like use of glass bottles/ jugs etc, can be used and reused. Packing material for food items should be of non-plastic/food safe bags, which can be reused or recycled.

Limited use of pesticides and fertilisers should be permitted, in consultation with the Agriculture and Horticulture experts. Excessive use of agri-chemicals by farmers should be banned and strictly monitored by the Agriculture/Horticulture Department.

Organic farming and use of vermi-compost should be encouraged. Hon’ble LG (J&K) was first one to launch, Nano-fertilizer, which will not only reduce pollution, but also will bring Green Revolution.

Effective e-waste management policy should be put in place and risks emerging from e-waste should be taken seriously. Toxic metal and metalloid containing products should be banned.

These persistent toxic chemical like Mercury (Hg), Arsenic (As), Cadmium (Cd), Lead (Pb) etc. contaminate air, soil and water and accumulate in different organism and entire ecosystems thereby causing severe toxicities to humans, plants and wildlife.

The forest acts need to be more stringent and uncompressing. The trees are natural oxygen banks and have ability to keep elevated global temperature in control, thus help in cope with climate change, which is of major concern.