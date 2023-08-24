Need for a research consortium in J&K

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has made considerable progress in the recent past in the fields of education and research. During this period a good number of new universities and colleges have been established while older universities and institutions have progressed by leaps and bounds in terms of scientific research.

Universities like Kashmir University, SKAUST-Kashmir, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and research institutions like IIIM, Jammu/Srinagar, SKIMS deemed University have left an indelible impression for themselves in terms of good quality, high impact research, as depicted by various research indices, after developing some state-of-the-art infrastructure for carrying out cutting edge research.

Other universities and research institutions like IUST, CUK, BGSBU, GMCs, SKAUST-J, NIT and IIT have also done fairly well by publishing some impactful and commendable research articles and reviews.

Infrastructure including laboratories and equipments installed during this period at these institutions has laid a strong foundation for taking the scientific research to all new heights in times to come.

Hon’ble Lieutenant of Jammu and Kashmir, Sh. Manoj Sinha has also time and again in his public interactions and monthly radio/television broadcasts been emphasizing upon the importance of harnessing innovation and undertaking quality research of international standards at our academic and research institutions.