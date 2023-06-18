Need of the Hour

With the ever expanding horizons of education and employment, the availability of hostel facilities in universities, professional colleges and for working class holds significant importance. These facilities play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being and safety of students and workers, particularly females. The absence of hostels in these institutions poses a major impediment for students, especially since a majority of them come from other districts and states. There is a pressing need for hostel facilities and the benefits they bring to the academic journey.
Imagine a young girl, hailing from a far-off place, who has been selected for a prestigious professional course. Excitement fills her heart as she dreams of a bright future. However, her dreams are soon met with a harsh reality - the unavailability of hostel facilities in the educational institution. Forced to seek private accommodation, she finds herself burdened with exorbitant rents that strain both her and her family's pockets. The lack of affordable housing options further compounds the problem, leaving her with limited choices. This needs help, like hundreds in her boat. It is little different for boys, the risks they face are similar in many respects.
Living in hostels offers students a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a supportive community of peers. However, in institutions like GMC Baramulla and Central University of Kashmir, where hostel facilities are inadequate, the establishment of such an environment becomes a challenge. Even in University of Kashmir, the hostels are insufficient given the enrollment and magnitude of the institute. The absence of hostels impedes the formation of strong student communities, hindering the potential for collaborative learning and personal development. Students often find themselves isolated and lacking the support system desperately needed to thrive academically and emotionally, especially during the initial study period.
One of the primary concerns when it comes to educational institutions is the safety and security of students, especially female students. Hostel facilities provide a controlled environment with dedicated security measures, assuring students and their parents of their well-being. Unfortunately, in the absence of hostels, students face a constant sense of vulnerability. Their families worry incessantly, fearing for their safety in an unfamiliar city. This not only hampers their academic progress but also takes a toll on their mental and emotional well-being.
Hostel life fosters the development of essential life skills, nurturing independence and resilience. The challenges and experiences encountered in hostels contribute significantly to personal growth. However, for students studying in universities without hostel facilities, this valuable growth opportunity remains out of reach. The students are burdened by the costly and unsafe private accommodation, find themselves unable to focus on their academic development, as their time and energy are consumed by survival and financial constraints.
Long commutes to and from educational institutions have a detrimental impact on students' physical and mental well-being. Hostel facilities provide a solution by minimizing stress and fatigue associated with daily travel.
Moreover, staying in hostels allows students to utilize the saved time for academic pursuits, extracurricular activities, and personal relaxation. In Kashmir, where public transport is in a dismal state, students are forced to endure exhausting journeys, which take a toll on their overall health and academic performance.
The absence of hostel facilities poses significant challenges, both financial and emotional, for students and their families. It is commendable that the government has recently announced the construction of a hostel for working women in Srinagar. However, it is equally important to ensure that both male and female students leaving their homes for studies and training find safety and basic comfort. It is imperative for educational institutions and policymakers to prioritize the development and improvement of hostel infrastructure, as it plays a pivotal role in promoting accessibility, safety, personal growth, and the overall well-being of students.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.