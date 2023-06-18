Need of the Hour

With the ever expanding horizons of education and employment, the availability of hostel facilities in universities, professional colleges and for working class holds significant importance. These facilities play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being and safety of students and workers, particularly females. The absence of hostels in these institutions poses a major impediment for students, especially since a majority of them come from other districts and states. There is a pressing need for hostel facilities and the benefits they bring to the academic journey.

Imagine a young girl, hailing from a far-off place, who has been selected for a prestigious professional course. Excitement fills her heart as she dreams of a bright future. However, her dreams are soon met with a harsh reality - the unavailability of hostel facilities in the educational institution. Forced to seek private accommodation, she finds herself burdened with exorbitant rents that strain both her and her family's pockets. The lack of affordable housing options further compounds the problem, leaving her with limited choices. This needs help, like hundreds in her boat. It is little different for boys, the risks they face are similar in many respects.

Living in hostels offers students a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a supportive community of peers. However, in institutions like GMC Baramulla and Central University of Kashmir, where hostel facilities are inadequate, the establishment of such an environment becomes a challenge. Even in University of Kashmir, the hostels are insufficient given the enrollment and magnitude of the institute. The absence of hostels impedes the formation of strong student communities, hindering the potential for collaborative learning and personal development. Students often find themselves isolated and lacking the support system desperately needed to thrive academically and emotionally, especially during the initial study period.