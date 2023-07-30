NEP 2020 envisions students to be ready for the global job market | How far is it possible?

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which celebrated its third anniversary earlier in the week, stands as a transformative endeavor that envisions preparing students for global job markets while advancing science and research in educational institutes across India. This visionary policy aims to revolutionize the education system, fostering a dynamic and skill-oriented approach to meet the evolving demands of the global landscape.

NEP 2020, designed to be in sync with changes in the global job market, emphasizes equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and competencies to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

By fostering a multidisciplinary approach and promoting practical learning and technology integration, the policy prepares students to tackle multidimensional challenges, making them more attractive to employers seeking adaptable and innovative professionals.

The emphasis on skill development, including critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication, and digital literacy, addresses the specific needs of the global job market.

NEP 2020 recognizes that industries value individuals who can adapt to new challenges and contribute innovative solutions to complex problems.

And the industries, no matter how traditional in their foundation, are changing to keep pace with IT-infused market.

Educational institutes in Jammu and Kashmir have declared wholehearted commitment to implementation of NEP 2020. Many have been making public their taking transformative measures to align their educational programs and patterns with the policy's vision.