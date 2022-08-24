NEP 2020 Implementation: A 3-Dimensional Model

Regular curriculum transaction for 1st semester of degree programme was scheduled to commence from 1st August, 2022 in line with NEP 2020; but, academy is still engaged in a debate whether to teach science subjects sans experimentation.
The discussion is contrary to the fundamentals of teaching of science. If there is no experimentation and observation how would the scientific temper be inculcated.
On the other hand, social sciences and humanities have been undermined until now although these subjects not only inform and reform society but also heavily impact our social being. By now neither a university nor an autonomous college has come out with an effective model for any dimension for implementation of NEP 2020. They are still engaged in discussing number of credits per major or minor course of study.
Academy has been stuck in allocation of credits for one or the other course of study, academic bank of credits, digital locker, etc. Non issuance of finalized regulations by the UGC has created chaos and confusion in the academic circles.
However, an attempt was made by a faculty at individual level like Dr M. A. Shah (NIT Srinagar, GK 01-08-2022). The model (Table: I) presented in this article is not a replica or an extension of the model designed by Dr M. A. Shah as the same is not available with the present authors.
The present model is based on ten parameters for each and every dimension. Under 3 dimensional model the focus is on:
learning outcomes;
critical/creative thinking; and
360 degree assessment.
There is a shift from input based to outcome/competency based learning. Outcomes are specific (well defined), achievable (realistic) and measurable (subjective analysis/synthesis). Whereas, learning objectives deal with cognitive capabilities and affective emotions; outcomes cover psychomotor skills.
Course outcomes should be in sync with/subordinate to programme outcomes. Course content with due regard to learning objectives is processed in such a fashion that it should ultimately lead to learning outcomes. There should be at least five learning outcomes explored for each programme. At least two learning outcomes should be explored for each course of study within the ambit of program outcomes. The learning outcomes should make a learner competent enough to apply two or more skills in real life situation. LOCF 2018 would guide in this regard.
The model suggests exploring of all knowledge resources, physical as well as digital. There is a shift from teacher based teaching to student based learning. Course content is analyzed for transaction by teachers and students in line with learning objectives and learning outcomes.
Critical/creative thinking implies thinking out of box and involves innovation. This enables assessment of positives and strengths of a particular course content from perspective afresh. This results in an understanding not based on routine functioning.
After each unit there should be relevant case studies/caselets/practicums to be carried on in line with learning outcomes/competencies. Students are expected to be abuzz in classroom activities and on/off campus activities. All such engagements should lead to critical thinking and create a culture for innovative learning.
It is appreciable that Dr Showkat Rashid Wani created a trend by
publishing case studies on education psychology. It is also appreciable that daily GK dedicated a full page for entrepreneurship every Tuesday by publishing local case studies/caselets.
This would enable students to develop critical thinking keeping in view the local situation. These case studies if examined critically provide a learner a source material which is not available otherwise. Publication of biographical notes/tributes of eminent people of our society in dailies develops capacity and inspires students to perform accordingly.
While talking to some teachers with regard to differentiation created by the policy they opined that they have been teaching a particular subject during their career and added that there is nothing new to teach now.
Of course, same content is to be transacted but in a different way as the learner is now on demanding position and engaged in conversation rather than a mute listener in the traditional classroom setting. Due care is to be taken for explosion of knowledge providing scope for new content generated and new methodology to be adopted for its dissemination in a new classroom setting.
The model envisages that the faculty of each department in every HEI should have brainstorming sessions regarding the courses they are going to teach during the present semester in operation under new policy. Every member has to contribute his bit in this endeavor. When different courses are distributed among the faculty they should prepare an elaborate scheme for the transaction of the course in which credits are allotted as per different rules and different criteria.
Each teacher should draw a list of books and journals regarding the course in question. The reference books should be arranged from elementary to advanced hierarchical order. A copy of the roadmap for the transaction of the course (finding a due place in the instructional manual) should be handed over to each student registered for the course and that too at the very beginning of the semester.
It is good that Prof Google would answer all questions. Google dependency may not be discarded but the question still remains as to what role a teacher on the campus or in the classroom has to perform. Live interaction between a teacher and students is to be encouraged and emphasized upon, otherwise it would be a soulless process of pedagogy.
A student engaged in all activities forms a part of 360 degree assessment at macro level. Formative assessment dominates summative evaluation, under new policy, for follow up action to overcome deficiencies in the teaching-learning process. Rubrics and portfolios are to be introduced for evaluation.
A student is engaged in a variety of on/off campus activities like sports, debates, cultural activities, extension activities, blood donation, value education, etc.
All such activities (tangibles as well as intangibles) combined together are to be allocated some notional credits. Based on student participation they earn some points which should be correlated with these notional credits to form a part of 360 degree assessment.
However, at micro level internal assessment can also be considered for adoption of 360 degree assessment. Likewise, summative evaluation, skill development and on/off campus activities.
Content transformation leads to pedagogy transformation and in turn to assessment transformation. 360 degree assessment transformation is an integrated approach, multidimensional and covers all the three domains of Bloom’s Taxonomy like cognitive (intellect), affective (emotions) and psycho-motor (skills).
This is the process and covers yesterday, today and tomorrow. It relates multiple assessment/feedback like self-peer-parental-teachers. However, until now emphasis was upon assessment of cognitive capabilities only. The format of the score card envisaged in the model is different from old fashioned marks card.
It is in place to mention that in response to draft regulations issued by the UGC the authors submitted, “The expert panel of UGC may consider designing an assessment model based on 360 degree assessment as envisaged in the policy.
The new course content designed for transaction keeping in view outcomes/competencies, critical/creative thinking and holistic assessment to move together.
Thus, while issuing final regulations all the three components of curriculum management like course content with focus on newer approach curriculum transaction with a thrust on critical thinking and complete circle adopted for curriculum assessment.
This is expected to enhance process resulting in value addition. Accordingly, the faculty should also prepare in order to engage students in the process of this model”.
The authors are of the view that the present model along with one designed by Dr M. A. Shah (NIT Srinagar) would provide necessary inputs to the subject matter specialists to develop a superior or even superb 3-dimensional model based on curriculum management in line with NEP 2020.
To conclude it is submitted that the duty of a Muezzin is to call for prayers, it is not his mandate to force people to come to the Masjid for prayers.
The only purpose of presenting ideas in this article for consideration of stakeholders in the enterprise of education and knowledge is to ignite minds to ponder over and meditate on the present situation of our education system and to realize the urgency of a creative and innovative approach for transforming the system.
