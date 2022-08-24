NEP 2020 Implementation: A 3-Dimensional Model

Regular curriculum transaction for 1st semester of degree programme was scheduled to commence from 1st August, 2022 in line with NEP 2020; but, academy is still engaged in a debate whether to teach science subjects sans experimentation.

The discussion is contrary to the fundamentals of teaching of science. If there is no experimentation and observation how would the scientific temper be inculcated.

On the other hand, social sciences and humanities have been undermined until now although these subjects not only inform and reform society but also heavily impact our social being. By now neither a university nor an autonomous college has come out with an effective model for any dimension for implementation of NEP 2020. They are still engaged in discussing number of credits per major or minor course of study.

Academy has been stuck in allocation of credits for one or the other course of study, academic bank of credits, digital locker, etc. Non issuance of finalized regulations by the UGC has created chaos and confusion in the academic circles.

However, an attempt was made by a faculty at individual level like Dr M. A. Shah (NIT Srinagar, GK 01-08-2022). The model (Table: I) presented in this article is not a replica or an extension of the model designed by Dr M. A. Shah as the same is not available with the present authors.

The present model is based on ten parameters for each and every dimension. Under 3 dimensional model the focus is on:

learning outcomes;

critical/creative thinking; and

360 degree assessment.