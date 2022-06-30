NEP-2020: Restructuring Institutions and Quality of Education

The NEP (2020) has offered a mandate for change and a complete overhaul of the higher education for India. It has recommended a wide range of changes for its stakeholders – students, teachers, staff, service providers, and even the government itself. One may accurately call it a national ‘restructuring’ policy for education. Transformation starts with restructuring and thus makes restructuring important and critical.
Higher Education (HE) monitoring and controlling institutions like UGC, AICTE, MCI, DCI, and INC will be merged with the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) as a single regulator for HEIs. The first vertical of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) will be the National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC).
It will function as the common, single point regulator for the higher education sector including teacher education and excluding medical and legal education, thus eliminating the duplication of regulatory efforts by the multiple regulatory agencies that exist.
NHERC will be set up to regulate in a ‘light but tight’ and facilitative manner, important matters particularly financial probity, good governance, and the complete online and offline public self-disclosure of all finances, and audits, procedures, infrastructure, faculty/staff, courses.
This information will have to be made available and kept updated and accurate by all higher education institutions on a public website maintained by NHERC and on the institutions’ websites. Feedback from randomly selected students, including differently-abled students at each HEI, will be solicited online to ensure valuable input for the betterment of the system.
The second vertical of HECI will be a ‘meta-accrediting body’ called the National Accreditation Council (NAC). A robust system of graded accreditation shall be established, which will specify phased benchmarks for all HEIs to achieve set levels of quality, self-governance, and autonomy.
The third vertical of HECI will be the Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC), which will provide funding to higher education based on transparent criteria, including the IDPs prepared by the institutions and the progress made in their implementation.
HEGC will be entrusted with the disbursement of scholarships and developmental funds for launching new focus areas and expanding quality program offerings at HEIs across disciplines and fields.
The fourth vertical of HECI will be the General Education Council (GEC), which will frame expected learning outcomes for higher education programs, referred to as ‘graduate attributes’. A National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) will be formulated by GEC.
It will be in sync with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) to ease the integration of vocational education into higher education. Higher education qualifications leading to a degree/diploma/certificate shall be described by NHEQF in terms of such learning outcomes.
The GEC shall set up facilitative norms for issues, such as credit transfer, equivalence, etc., through the NHEQF. The GEC will be mandated to identify specific skills students must acquire during their academic programmes.
The professional councils, such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Veterinary Council of India (VCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (CoA), National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), will act as Professional Standard Setting Bodies (PSSBs).
They will play a key role in the higher education system and will be invited to be members of the GEC. These bodies, after restructuring as PSSBs, will continue to draw the curricula, lay down academic standards, and coordinate between teaching, research, and extension of their domain/discipline, as members of the GEC.
The main thrust of NEP (2020) regarding higher education is to end the fragmentation of higher education by transforming higher education institutions into large multidisciplinary universities, colleges, and HEI clusters, each of which will aim to have 3,000 or more students.
A university will mean a multidisciplinary institution of higher learning that offers undergraduate and graduate programs with high-quality teaching, research, and community engagement.
The universities will be of two types; Research-intensive Universities that place equal emphasis on teaching and research and Teaching-intensive Universities that place emphasis on teaching and still conduct research. By 2030, at least one large multidisciplinary HEI is to be established in each district to ensure full access, equity, and inclusion.
This will also help in increasing GER. According to the All-India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20, India has 55165 HEI, including 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges, and 11,779 Stand Alone Institutions (Technical Institutions such as polytechnics or teacher training).
A National Research Foundation (NRF) will be established to grant competitive funding for outstanding research proposals across all disciplines, as determined by peer review and success of proposals.
NRF will also act as a liaison among researchers, ministries of govt, and industry in order to ensure that the most relevant and societally useful research is conducted. NRF will seed and facilitate research at academic institutions where research is in a nascent state. NRF will fund research in both universities and colleges.
Institutions that currently fund research at some level, such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), and University Grants Commission (UGC), as well as various private and philanthropic organizations, will continue to independently fund research according to their priorities and needs.
However, NRF will carefully coordinate with other funding agencies and will work with science, engineering, and other academies to ensure quality, societal/industrial needs and avoid duplication of efforts. Post-Graduation Stage is of three to four years duration.
The Masters stage is re-defined as (i). A one-year duration program for four-year Honor’s/bachelor’s degree students, (ii). Two Year program for three years Bachelor’s degree, (iii). The four-year integrated degree program for standard passed out students.
The master’s degree will have a research focus to strengthen competence in a professional domain, specifically on high-quality research in the final year to prepare students for the next research degree.
The research Stage will be of three to four years duration. Though research is an integral part of the final year undergraduate and postgraduate stages, the research scholars at the research degree stage can pursue high-quality research leading to Ph. D. in any core, multidisciplinary, or interdisciplinary areas for a minimum period of three years for full time and four years for part-time, respectively.
During Ph. D. program, they should undergo a minimum of 08 credits of course work in teaching/education/pedagogy related to their chosen Ph. D. subject. No, M. Phil. Degree will be offered as a research degree.
Undergraduate education will be three to four years duration. The undergraduate higher education stage consists of four optional exits: a certificate course after one year, a diploma after the second year, a Bachelor’s degree after the third year, and an Honor’s degree after four years with options of major, minor, and research projects.
NEP (2020) envisages that all affiliating colleges must develop into autonomous degree-granting colleges in a phased manner by 2032 or merge completely with the university that they are affiliated with. Despite the long-held view that autonomy helps promote excellence.
India has 871 (2.05 %) autonomous colleges out of nearly 42,343. J&K has 4 (1.26 %) autonomous colleges out 316 colleges. Therefore, great efforts are needed on the part of Govt. in this direction (UGC, 22-02-2022).
First, NAAC Accredited colleges affiliated with universities with Grade A and above should be given autonomous status in J&K, and necessary infrastructural and human resources (teaching & non-teaching) be provided.
By this, colleges will make rigorous efforts to enhance the quality of education as they will be solely responsible for quality maintenance.
NEP (2020) aims to create a large HEI with 3000 plus enrolment, while 96 % of HEIs in India have enrolment less than 3000. The average enrolment per college in India is 680, while in Kashmir average enrolment in colleges is 721 Pupils. Therefore, in order to achieve this objective, efforts on the government level have to be multiplied. The policy stated to grant autonomy to all colleges but at the same time has set the benchmark of 3000 plus enrolments for autonomy.
Looking at the data stated above, it seems a majority of the colleges cannot be granted autonomous status. However, cluster universities can be set up, and these colleges can be made part of cluster universities where required.
The recommendation of NEP (2020) is to increase the GER in higher education from 26.3 % (2018) to 50 % by 2035. The enrolment has increased from 35.4 million (35484781) in 2015-16 to 38.5 million (38536359) in 2019-20 and J&K’s enrolment also increased from 0.332 million (3,32,556) to 0.395 million (395416) in 2019-20 (AISHE, 2019-20).
The previous five year trends in GER show an increase of 2.6 percent from 2015-16 (24.6 %) to 2019-20 (27.1 %). The GER for the next 15 years, i.e., by 2035, will be 34.6 %, which is lower than the set target of 50 %. The linear forecast trend shows GER of India will be around 40 % by 2035.
Similarly, the GER trends of J&K show an increase of 7.6 percent from 2015-16 to 2019-20, and by 2035, the GER is predicted to reach 55.2 %, which is above the set target. Linear forecast trends show that the GER of J&K will be around 52 % by 2035. Therefore, more efforts are needed in this direction also. HEI’s delivering education of high quality as laid down in the policy shall be incentiviSed in expanding their capacity.
Around 42.86 Lakh learners or 11.12 percent and 1.17 Lakh or 29.77 % of total higher education enrolment of India & J&K are through ODL mode (AISHE, 2019-20). There is a necessity to increase the enrolment through ODL mode to meet the demand of 50 % GER. Online courses and dual programs can boost enrolment and GER in Higher Education.
Currently, socio-economically disadvantaged groups of students have poor GER [(SC 23.3 India, 20.3 % J&K): (India 18 %, J&K 21.1 %)] (AISHE, 2019-20). The policy of 20 % free education and 30 % subsidised education in HEIs will give a disadvantaged class of student’s opportunities to avail free education.
At national & UT level, the enrolment of tribal female students is low in higher education as compared to aggregate and SC categories. HEIs in tribal areas, especially for tribal females, shall be established to ensure their participation in higher education.
A Plan to establish a uniform Academic Bank of Credits across all State Universities is must. The undergraduate and postgraduate degrees will be of various durations, with multiple exit options within the course.
A need to have a robust method to course credits to be transparent, well recorded, and accessible to all stakeholders for the proposed multidisciplinary and choice-based credit environment is a must.
In addition, the methodology for equivalence led by respective HEI Dean’s Committees in various HEIs across various programs for transfers from and to national and international HEIs will need to be built to support a smooth credit banking system.
At present, the critical problem is the shortage of teachers in colleges and universities. The TPR found in AISHE (2019-20) indicates a lack of teachers in universities and colleges. In India and J&K, the teacher-pupil ratio in universities and colleges is 28 and 35, which is above the prescribed TP ratio, which affects the quality of education.
It is proposed that the State government should estimate the shortage of faculty in universities and colleges (aided and government), taking into consideration student: teacher ratios prescribed by the University Grant Commission, and then develop a medium-term plan by allocating resources to appoint and increase the faculties in colleges and universities.
The Central Government should also supplement the expenditure by contributing funds for at least ten years. As a short-term measure, all the vacant positions in universities and colleges should be filled on a priority basis.
The existing education institutions will need to be prepared for the severe competition. The State may follow an alternative way of entry to foreign universities. The data from AISHE confirms 49348 and 16 foreign enrolments in HEIs of India and Jammu and Kashmir.
The minuscule foreign enrolment in HEIs (.012 % India, 0.004 %) against respective total enrolments in higher education shows India’s higher education has failed to attract international students. This could either be due to poor quality of education or lack of collaboration, or lack of world-class universities and colleges in India.
The universities of India will have to collaborate in teaching, exchange faculties for teaching, and student exchanges between Indian institutions and global institutions. This will involve collaboration in teaching, exchange of faculties for teaching, and student exchanges between Indian institutions and global institutions.
Credits acquired in foreign universities, will be permitted, where appropriate, as per the requirements of each HEI, to be counted for the award of a degree. The advantage of this way of entry to foreign universities is that it will encourage capacity enhancement of collaborating Indian Universities/Institutions.
The foreign universities proposed to be set, being costly, meritorious students from under privileged sections will face a challenge of access. Therefore, government will have to develop scholar schemes for such students. NEP (2020) recommends a multidisciplinary and integrated teacher education program by 2030.
Two-year B. Ed. Program for students who have already received a three-year undergraduate degree in a specialized subject and one year B. Ed. Program for the candidates who have received a 04 Year undergraduate degree in a specialised subject, liaising with neighbouring Govt./Private schools for teaching internships, collaborative community engagement, and adult and vocational education-related activities is a necessary step.
Prof. Mahmood Ahmad Khan, Department of Education, University of Kashmir.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.