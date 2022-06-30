NEP-2020: Restructuring Institutions and Quality of Education

NEP (2020) aims to create a large HEI with 3000 plus enrolment, while 96 % of HEIs in India have enrolment less than 3000. The average enrolment per college in India is 680, while in Kashmir average enrolment in colleges is 721 Pupils. Therefore, in order to achieve this objective, efforts on the government level have to be multiplied. The policy stated to grant autonomy to all colleges but at the same time has set the benchmark of 3000 plus enrolments for autonomy.

Looking at the data stated above, it seems a majority of the colleges cannot be granted autonomous status. However, cluster universities can be set up, and these colleges can be made part of cluster universities where required.

The recommendation of NEP (2020) is to increase the GER in higher education from 26.3 % (2018) to 50 % by 2035. The enrolment has increased from 35.4 million (35484781) in 2015-16 to 38.5 million (38536359) in 2019-20 and J&K’s enrolment also increased from 0.332 million (3,32,556) to 0.395 million (395416) in 2019-20 (AISHE, 2019-20).

The previous five year trends in GER show an increase of 2.6 percent from 2015-16 (24.6 %) to 2019-20 (27.1 %). The GER for the next 15 years, i.e., by 2035, will be 34.6 %, which is lower than the set target of 50 %. The linear forecast trend shows GER of India will be around 40 % by 2035.

Similarly, the GER trends of J&K show an increase of 7.6 percent from 2015-16 to 2019-20, and by 2035, the GER is predicted to reach 55.2 %, which is above the set target. Linear forecast trends show that the GER of J&K will be around 52 % by 2035. Therefore, more efforts are needed in this direction also. HEI’s delivering education of high quality as laid down in the policy shall be incentiviSed in expanding their capacity.